Theatre Raleigh Holds Auditions for Mainstage Productions

Theatre Raleigh is now accepting additional auditions for three of their upcoming 2022 Mainstage Season productions. Roles are still available for City of Angels, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812. If you previously auditioned for City of Angels or The Play That Goes Wrong, you are asked to refrain from submitting another audition. However, if you previously auditioned for Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, it is highly encouraged that you submit another audition due to a new director taking over the production!



About the shows:

City of Angels-

In the late 1940s, Stine, a bookish writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain some integrity in the backstabbing world of Hollywood, his protagonist, a hardboiled private eye named Stone, fights for survival in a city full of criminals and opportunists. In a clever design choice, the stories are told on a split stage: Stine's world is in full color, while Stone's appears in black and white. With wit, humor, and a fantastic Cy Coleman score, City of Angels captures the snappy dialogue of a Raymond Chandler novel and the glitzy showmanship of classic Hollywood; the result is a crowd-pleasing musical unlike any other.



The Play That Goes Wrong-

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.



Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812-

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.



For full information regarding available roles and how to submit your audition please visit

https://theatreraleigh.com/auditions/

About Theatre Raleigh:

Theatre Raleigh is professional, non-profit theatre company based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mission: Theatre Raleigh is a homegrown theatre company producing intimate theatre experiences in the heart of Raleigh that engage our community, foster regional artists, and elevate professional theatre in our city. Our work centers around creating high quality theatrical experiences that resonate with our audiences. We are committed to building a community of artists and arts-supporters here in the Triangle, to championing the development of new works, and to cultivating the next generation of theatre audiences through ongoing opportunities for learning and engagement.



For more information please go to https://www.theatreraleigh.com