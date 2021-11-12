Theatre Raleigh Announces Cast for Holiday Cabaret

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center has announced the casting for their upcoming original production, Theatre Raleigh's Holiday Cabaret. This production playing December 16-19 is filled with the magic and joy of the holidays will delight audiences of all ages.



Leading the production include Theatre Raleigh veterans Melvin Gray Jr., who was recently seen in Theatre Raleigh's Production of Fun Home, Lydia Kinton Hall, and Kate McMillan. Joining these three are Lulu Picart and Austin Prebula, who are both new to Theatre Raleigh, but no strangers to theatre in the Triangle.



Though Theatre Raleigh is in Phase 2 of construction in the performance space, the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with some of Raleigh's most acclaimed artists and beloved patrons could not be missed! This elegant and intimate evening staged in the lobby bar will remind you of NYC cabarets at Feinstein's or the Algonquin Hotel.



"This production is designed for audiences of all ages," says Director Abbey O'Brien. "From the minute you walk into the minute you leave, you will be filled with joy and experience a winter wonderland!"



Enjoy a hot toddy or a glass of wine while hearing personal stories of holidays past, present, and dreams of the future, while reveling in the glorious singing of these fine performers!



Tickets start at $35. All audience members are required to present proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test results (from within the past 72 hours); Masks are required for all patrons in keeping with Wake County regulations.



For more information and to purchase tickets visit theatreraleigh.com.