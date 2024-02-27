Theatre Alliance Brings Agatha Christie's THE UNEXPECTED GUEST to the Stage This March

Theatre Alliance will bring Agatha Christie's THE UNEXPECTED GUEST to the stage next month. Performances will run March 15-24.

A beautiful woman, a smoking gun, a tantalizing Christie puzzle.

A chilling whodunit recently re-released from the Agatha Christie vault.

After getting lost in dense fog and crashing his car into a ditch, a stranger seeks refuge at an isolated country estate, only to find he has stumbled onto a murder scene. Before him is a slain man in a wheelchair and, in the shadows, a beautiful woman with a smoking gun. The wife's dazed confession is anything but convincing, and the unexpected guest becomes embroiled in helping her concoct a cover story. Did Laura kill her husband? If not, who is she shielding? The house is full of possible suspects from the housekeeper and the best friend, to the male nurse-attendant and a half-brother. Curiously, the clues lead the police to a man who died two years previously. As the ghosts of a past wrong begin to emerge, a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives. Love and hate, suspicion and intrigue overflow in Christie's tantalizing murder mystery.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, March 15th at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 16th at 7:30pm

Friday, March 22nd at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 24th at 2pm

Tickets are $21 for adults/$19 for students and seniors. Online box office at www.theatrealliance.ws or call 336-723-7777.

Come enjoy a classic night of thrills and chills written by the original queen of mystery, Agatha Christie!

Rated PG-13 - contains theme of murder, adult situations

