The One Act Play Festival Comes to Burning Coal

The festival will take place on September 1st-3rd and September 8th-10th.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

We are excited to announce The One Act Play Festival at Burning Coal Theatre presented by Agape Theatre Project. The festival will take place on September 1st-3rd and September 8th-10th. The festival will consist of 4 plays by 4 North Carolina Playwrights all dealing with real life stories.

The featured plays are Wedding Day Worries, written and directed by Renèe Nixon. It's your wedding day. Everything is perfect -The dress, the tuxedo, the flowers, the food, the make-up, the venue, everything. You have waited so long for this day to come and now it's finally here. Let's do this! BUT? How did your perfect day, turn into a perfect mess?!

Natural by Alexus Rhone and directed by Kalimah Willams. Natural is the story about a 40-year old Black woman who recently underwent "the big chop" (i.e., cut off all her hair). To mask her insecurities about her new look, she makes fun of DIVINE, a sister-friend who chooses to wear waist-length blonde weaves.

Black Girl in Summer Surrounded by Butterflies by Aaron Moore and directed by Aneesha Abdur-Razzaq. This moving play tell the story is about Tanya who is a recovering addict and has bipolar disorder. Her mother who also suffered from bipolar disorder had recently passed away. After having an inspirational dream she decides to paint a mural dedicated to her late mother. While she is painting, she meets and interacts with different people in the neighborhood. We each conversation, we see how her art effects them.

Perfect LiVes" by Kimberley Cousins, Directed by Irvin Truitt, Jr.

This is an emotional play about four friends who embarked on life's journey together as teens reunite as adults to begin a new adventure of adulting and business endeavors. However, as time would have it, they soon realize that they all harbor secrets that protrude beyond their seemingly perfect lives.

Agape Theatre Project is producing the festival along with Burning Coal Theatre. Agape Theatre Project is a faith and community based organization, created for the purpose of producing and promoting original plays from predominantly African-American Playwrights while reaching across social economic and racial boundary lines. The Agape Theatre Project is determined to provide a venue for aspiring actors/actresses, singers, directors and set designers of all ages, races and economic status so they can gain skills that can lead to meaningful careers and relationships while creating engaging, exciting transforming theatre.

For more information about The One Act Play Festival or Agape Theatre Project, please contact Kenneth Hinton at 919-957-9692 or by email, mrkhinton@yahoo.com. www.agapetheatreproject.com



