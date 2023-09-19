The North Carolina Theatre Announces Cast of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Raleigh, NC --- The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) has announced a stunning cast for their upcoming production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts staged in the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, October 10-15. Get your tickets now, starting at $40, at Click Here

The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) caps off 39 seasons with the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit musical BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. NCT has announced a stellar and equally as beautiful cast, comprised of Broadway and local artists. BEAUTIFUL chronicles the life of the extraordinary songwriter, Carole King, from her humble beginnings in Brooklyn to her chart-topping success. The musical features classic hits such as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Natural Woman" and dozens more. Backed by a stunning grand piano, center stage, in the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium they will perform the remarkable music of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. Beautiful tickets are now available for purchase at nctheatre.com, starting at $40.

Executive Artistic Director, Eric Woodall says,

"BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical will transport you through time, guiding you through the powerful legacy of Carole King's songwriting prowess. We honor the rich tapestry of Caucasian and African American musical culture that was influenced and intertwined by Carole King's compositions. This production celebrates unity, diversity, and the magic that occurs when different artistic worlds collide. Join us to be stunned at the number of Carol King songs that bring up emotional connections and memories from your life. We promise you will leave singing a song."

Broadway's Elena Ricardo stars as Carole King. Tim Rogan plays Gerry Goffin, Nick Moulton as Barry Mann, and Kate Loprest as Cynthia Weil; with Noah Weisberg as Don Kirshner and Cheryl Allison as Genie Klein. Comprising the ensemble are Alfie Parker Jr., Shawn Bowers, Brett Michael Lockley, and Tavis Kordell Cunningham as The Drifters. The Righteous Brothers are Randy Cain and Eric Sorrels. The Shirelles are Trisha Jeffrey (Lucille), Madison McBride (Little Eva), Deanna Richards, and Paris Porché Richardson. Completing the ensemble are Calli McIntyre as Marilyn Wald and Amara Berhan as Betty.

Sound Design is by Eric Alexander Collins, Lighting Design is by Samuel Rushen, Wigs are by Ogunquit Playhouse, Costume Design is by Tammy Spencer, and Scenic Design and Properties is by Mike Sabourin. Sets, costumes and properties are from Casa Mañana, Fort Worth, TX, generously provided by Wally Jones, President, and Executive Producer. Wigs are leased through the courtesy of Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, ME.Director and Choreographer is Parker Esse with Music Director, Jesse Warkentin. The Production Manager and Associate Producer is Max Kaufman, Technical Director is Bill Yates, Jr., Production Stage Manager is Daniel Everett, Company Manager is Dawn Marie Locklear, and Costumer is Iris Ponce Lloyd. With a talented creative team, incredible musical numbers, and an inspiring story that has captured the hearts of millions, NCT's BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical is a show that promises to be both heartwarming and unforgettable. Don't miss your chance to see this stellar production in all its "beauty" this fall!

BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical is licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI). Book by Douglas McGrath. Words by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. Music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Orchestrations, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Steve Sidwell. Originally Produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner.

Since its founding in 1984, The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) has been Raleigh's top-tier professional non-profit regional theatre. They are committed to producing exquisite musicals, combined with bringing together nationally renowned musical artists and homegrown talent, as an integral part of revitalizing downtown Raleigh. Furthermore, The North Carolina Theatre Conservatory has given hundreds of local youths unparalleled artistic training by the industry's leading instructors. By granting wide access to live theatre, while concurrently bolstering economic growth, this premier organization continues to cultivate the region's cultural vitality. NCT is in part funded by the City of Raleigh and its recommendations from the Raleigh Arts Commission. They produce Broadway hits reimagined for today, providing entertainment for everyone. For each production, NCT gathers triple threat actors, musicians, production crew and artists that bring joy and dedication to their craft and are guaranteed to give show-stopping performances to Raleigh spectators. NCT graciously welcomes Broadway celebrities visiting from out of state, celebrates the incredible talent of their Raleigh theatre professionals, and creates a one-of-a-kind Broadway-caliber experience for their patrons.