The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces 2021-22 Season

After a long year of darkness, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will welcome patrons back to the theatre for its 87th Season!

Season subscriptions went on sale on June 14th. Subscribe to guarantee the best seats at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36350/store/packages.

Anytime Pass (Full Season Membership): $130

Student/Senior Anytime Pass: $110

Check out the full lineup below!

Sylvia

by A. R. Gurney

September 10-19, 2021 at Hanesbrands Theatre

Financial trader Greg finds a winsome, street-smart stray in New York's Central Park, bearing only the name "Sylvia" on her name tag. As a harmless antidote to a midlife crisis, he brings the dog home, where she promptly becomes a bone of contention in Greg and his wife Kate's marriage. Can a dog become a couple's best friend? This smart, silly, and sophisticated comedy shines a heartwarming light on relationships, nature, and growing older.

Murder On The Orient Express

by Agatha Christie and Ken Ludwig

October 15-24, 2021 at Hanesbrands Theatre

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of year with its elegant and somewhat eccentric list of passengers. As morning dawns, however, the train is one traveler short: an American tycoon has been found stabbed to death in the bed of his private compartment. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, adroit detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer - in case they decide to strike again.

Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberly

by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

December 10-19, 2021 at Reynolds Place Theatre



This sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is set two years after the novel ends. The beloved Bennet sisters and their spouses are gathered at the Darcy home for Christmas when bookish middle sister Mary unexpectedly encounters shy Arthur de Bourgh. In him, she finds a kindred spirit and intellectual equal. But, since Arthur is a "single man in possession of a good fortune," she's hardly his only suitor. Mary must learn to be the heroine of her own story in this charming holiday romance.

The Drowsy Chaperone

music & lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison

book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar

March 4-20, 2022 at Hanesbrands Theatre

In this hilarious valentine to show tunes and show people, a forgotten Jazz Age musical comes to life in the living room of a die-hard theatre fan. As the bubbly vintage show unexpectedly materializes with show-stopping numbers and larger-than-life characters, our quirky narrator fills the plot holes with laugh-out-loud results.

Out Of Order

by Ray Cooney

April 7-17, 2022 at Hanesbrands Theatre

When Tory Junior Minister Richard Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane, a secretary for the Opposition, things don't go quite as planned - starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room's sash window. With the help of Richard's well-intentioned private secretary, George Pigden, and the arrival of several unwanted visitors, the situation goes from bad to worse to uproarious in record time.

The Sound Of Music

music by Richard Rodgers

lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

book by Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse

June 10-26, 2022 at Hanesbrands Theatre

One of the most beloved musicals of all time! Set in Austria in 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

