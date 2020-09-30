The Greensboro Playwrights' Forum and the Cary Playwrights' Forum to Present NC Radio Play Festival

The theme for this year's festival is Halloween – every script has elements of fantasy, horror, or the supernatural.

The Greensboro Playwrights' Forum and the Cary Playwrights' Forum will present the inaugural NC Radio Play Festival. The Forums are co-producing ten 10-minute radio plays by North Carolina playwrights, releasing them online throughout the month of October. The theme for this year's festival is Halloween - every script has elements of fantasy, horror, or the supernatural.

The first-ever North Carolina Radio Play Festival will showcase the following plays and playwrights:

Off the Vine by Andy Rassler

Here Kitty, Kitty by Mike Brannon

Star-Crossed Words by Laura Arwood

Voices, Like Whispering by Debra Kaufman

Hallovenge: Part XIX by Larry Bliss

The Next Street Over by Teddy Durgin

Oh, Darling Sister of Mine by Shelley Stolaroff Segal

The Case of the Haunted Inheritance by Andy Ralston-Asumendi

Picky Zombies by Clinton Festa

A Different Drummer by George Jack

All radio plays will be released as pre-recorded audio podcasts, featuring local voice talent and fully-produced sound effects. The directors are collaborating with local sound designers to mix a unique soundscape for each play.

The NC Radio Play Festival marks the first major collaboration between the Greensboro Playwrights' Forum and the Cary Playwrights' Forum. The NC Radio Play Festival provides local playwrights the opportunity to experiment in audio theatre. The radio-play format allows playwrights to tell stories beyond what is normally practical for stage productions, unrestricted in scope and limited only by imagination.

The radio plays will be released in phases, premiering on October 10th, October 17th, October 24th, and October 31st. No ticket or fee is required to listen. We will post donation links so that you may continue to support new, local theatre. Suggested donation is $5.

All audio plays and series produced by the Cary Playwrights' Forum are published to the CPF Radio Hour podcast website and will be available indefinitely: https://cpfradiohour.podbean.com.

