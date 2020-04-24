The Durham Performing Arts Center Presents Online Programs and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Durham Performing Arts Center has currently suspended all performances, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, DPAC is still offering fans a small taste of the arts on their Youtube channel DPACLive and their other social media pages by offering IG Live interviews with Broadway stars, virtual backstage tours, Zoom masterclasses, and more!

DPAC Living Room Sessions

Check out the full playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5m_5K_2yfABbiHMWZCeEN7T5M6ceux3G

Virtual Backstage at DPAC Tours

Check out the full playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5m_5K_2yfADDrcvM3JpTHvYhf6gXNZVF

DPAC Zoom Backgrounds

https://www.dpacnc.com/news/detail/dpac-releases-zoom-backgrounds

DPAC will be launching Zoom masterclasses on Wed, April 29 from 7 - 8:30pm with William Dehorney (Willie Dee) who has performed in the national tours of The Bodyguard, Anything Goes, Shrek, and more. It will be a Musical Theatre Dance and Audition Technique Workshop featuring a 60 minute dance class with 30 min talkback Q & A!

Register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAucuuorTstHdYw0lrBi94tOurpHXdOkmtX





