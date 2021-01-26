Temple Theatre Presents CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE: A VALENTINE CABARET

Temple Theatre, in Sanford, NC, will present Can't Help Falling in Love: A Valentine Cabaret, an evening of music and dance celebrating many types of love, friendship, camaraderie, community, coming together, young love, and romance. Bring your special Valentine, friends and family to enjoy an evening of music about life and all forms of love.

Audience capacity is limited to 25 patrons per performance with social distancing and CDC precautions in place. For patrons wanting to enjoy the show at home, streaming tickets are also available. Visittempleshows.org to purchase your in-person tickets or virtual streaming tickets.

Featured in the cast are Temple favorites Hailey Best (Belle-Beauty and the Beast, Elle Woods-Legally Blonde, Eliza Doolittle-My Fair Lady), Andrew Wade (Carl Bruner-Ghost the Musical), Shirley Proctor (Karin-Church Basement Ladies 1, 2 & 3, Mrs. Potts-Beauty and the Beast), Peggy Taphorn (Abigail Adams-1776, Gretchen-Boeing Boeing, Reno Sweeney-Anything Goes), and Gavan Pamer (Fagin-Oliver!, John Adams-1776, Cogsworth-Beauty and the Beast). Rounding out the entertainment will be the Temple Teen Ensemble.

The Temple Teen Ensemble is a performance group representing the best of the best of the many talented young singers, dancers and actors in the Sanford and central North Carolina region. These "triple-threats," aged 13-18, are selected by audition and then devote their extra-curricular time and energy to honing and refining their talents under the instruction of the professional artists on the staff of Sanford's acclaimed Temple Theatre.

Members of the Temple Teen Ensemble performing in Can't Help Falling in Love: A Valentine Cabaret include Ryleigh Anderson, Annika Benander, Tyler Berndt, Huck Borden, Ephraim Boyte, Addison Dowdy, Rylee Duke, Lorelei Garrity, Breanna Jones, Bryson Lyons, Bella Miller, Paris Parker, Megan Parks, Allison Podlogar and Jordan Watson.

Can't Help Falling in Love: A Valentine Cabaret is sponsored by Edward Jones-Brian Mathis, Dargan Moore, James Mitchell III and NC ARTS COUNCIL.

Preview: February 11, 2021

Opening: February 12, 2021

Closing: February 21, 2021

TEMPLE THEATRE

120 Carthage Street

Sanford NC 27330

Box Office: (919) 774-4155

templeshows.org

Email: boxoffice@templeshows.org

Hours: Mon - Fri 2:00-6:00pm

Adult Tickets - $29

Students - $17

Active Military/Lee County Educators - $24