Tanger Center to Launch Digital Lottery for $25 Broadway Tickets
Find out how to get discounted tickets to Tanger Center for All.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has launched a new system for patrons to access the Tanger Center for All program, which helps make theatre more accessible to Triad residents.
Through Tanger Center for All, patrons can enter a digital lottery for the opportunity to purchase $25 (plus tax) reserved seats to select Broadway shows. The Tanger Center for All lottery will open on the Tuesday four weeks before each show's engagement.
Participating shows for the 2026-27 Season include:
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
September 22-27, 2026
THE GREAT GATSBY
October 6-11, 2026
WICKED
November 18-December 6, 2026
DEATH BECOMES HER
January 5-10, 2027
MAMMA MIA!
March 2-7, 2027
THE BODYGUARD
April 27-May 2, 2027
Disney's THE LION KING
May 19-30, 2027
JUST IN TIME
June 15-20, 2027
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
August 17-22, 2027
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Wicked
Durham Performing Arts Center (3/31-4/18)
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Waitress
DPAC (2/05-2/07)
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Little Women
Temple Theatre (10/15-11/01)
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ONCE
Burning Coal Theatre (8/13-8/30)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (3/05-3/07)
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War Bonds
Temple Theatre (2/04-2/07)
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1776
Temple Theatre (9/10-9/27)
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Take My Death Away (A Halloween Musical)
Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre (10/08-10/10)
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Red, White & Temple Patriotic Revue
Temple Theatre (2/25-3/14)
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Operation Mincemeat
DPAC (5/11-5/16)