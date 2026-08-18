Tanger Center to Launch Digital Lottery for $25 Broadway Tickets

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The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has launched a new system for patrons to access the Tanger Center for All program, which helps make theatre more accessible to Triad residents.

Through Tanger Center for All, patrons can enter a digital lottery for the opportunity to purchase $25 (plus tax) reserved seats to select Broadway shows. The Tanger Center for All lottery will open on the Tuesday four weeks before each show's engagement.

Participating shows for the 2026-27 Season include:

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

September 22-27, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY

October 6-11, 2026

WICKED

November 18-December 6, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER

January 5-10, 2027

MAMMA MIA!

March 2-7, 2027

THE BODYGUARD

April 27-May 2, 2027

Disney's THE LION KING

May 19-30, 2027

JUST IN TIME

June 15-20, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

August 17-22, 2027

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