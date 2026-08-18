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Tanger Center to Launch Digital Lottery for $25 Broadway Tickets

Find out how to get discounted tickets to Tanger Center for All.

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Tanger Center to Launch Digital Lottery for $25 Broadway Tickets

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has launched a new system for patrons to access the Tanger Center for All program, which helps make theatre more accessible to Triad residents.

Through Tanger Center for All, patrons can enter a digital lottery for the opportunity to purchase $25 (plus tax) reserved seats to select Broadway shows. The Tanger Center for All lottery will open on the Tuesday four weeks before each show's engagement.

Participating shows for the 2026-27 Season include:

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

September 22-27, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY

October 6-11, 2026

WICKED

November 18-December 6, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER

January 5-10, 2027

MAMMA MIA!

March 2-7, 2027

THE BODYGUARD

April 27-May 2, 2027

Disney's THE LION KING

May 19-30, 2027

JUST IN TIME

June 15-20, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

August 17-22, 2027

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Upcoming Shows
The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
10/6 - 10/11/2026
WICKED
11/18 - 12/6/2026
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Get The Led Out to Return to Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Get The Led Out to Return to Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
8/10/2026
THE GREAT GATSBY to Play Tanger Center in Greensboro on North American Tour
THE GREAT GATSBY to Play Tanger Center in Greensboro on North American Tour
7/20/2026
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