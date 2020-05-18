THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Reunion Special Announced at Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh presents its first reunion show, featuring the cast of our 2019 production of The Scottsboro Boys. The final collaboration by musical theatre legends, John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) and nominated for twelve Tony Awards, The Scottsboro Boys confronts an infamous event in the history of the American criminal justice system.

Audiences and critics alike loved last year's production of The Scottsboro Boys, and you will love this reunion too!

In 1931, nine black men were ripped from a train in Alabama and accused of rape by two white women. Hauled to jail without a shred of actual evidence against them, The Scottsboro Boys were rushed through trial procedures, found guilty and sentenced to death. What occurred in the years following the trials was a harrowing tale of bravery and strength in the face of great adversity. Haunting and courageous, The Scottsboro Boys grappled tough themes that still affect our society.

This reunion show will feature cast members from The Scottsboro Boys reminiscing about the show, their rehearsals and behind-the-scenes traditions. Featured cast and crew includes Gerry McIntyre (Broadway legend and Director/Choreographer), Moses T Alexander Greene (Dramaturge), JaJuan CoField (Andy Wright), Sai Graham (Willie Roberson), Melvin Gray, Jr. (Ozie Powell), Chris Helton (Clarence Norris), Tyrone Kiaku II (Olen Montgomery), Michael Lassiter (Eugene Williams), Darius Jordan Lee (Haywood Patterson), David McClutchey (Interlocutor), Trey McCoy (Charles Weems), Jason Daniel Rath (Mr. Tambo), David Robbins (Mr. Bones), Aya Wallace (The Lady), and Gerard Williams (Roy Wright).

Performances will be on Theatre Raleigh's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrPHqUNhtfRMWQ2Ej8Fxeg Theatre Raleigh asks that attendees consider giving a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee. Make a donation: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI

