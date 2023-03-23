THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Tribute To Elton John Is Coming To DPAC On August 4

The Rocket Man Show, a tribute to Elton John has announced dates for the 2023 tour, which includes a first time performance at DPAC on Friday August 4, 2023.

Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson.



Elton John's official body double for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour videos and photos. Handpicked by Elton John & David Furnish, it was Rus' own live tribute production 'The Rocket Man Show' which got him noticed.



In the show, Rus recreates the magic & live persona of a young Elton like no other. Storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, all rock & roller.



Featured in Jimmy Fallon's new TV show 'Clash of The Cover Bands' on E! Rus painstakingly recreates a 1970's Elton concert with gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton - including his iconic boots, glasses, and jumpsuits from 1973, as well as a sparkly Swarovski tuxedo from 1984.



With praise from critics, Elton fans and celebrities alike - including Queen's Adam Lambert who described Rus' performance as "phenomenal", and Meghan Trainor who declared "you IS Elton!" - The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of hottest and must-see shows in town.



It's one small step for man...one giant leap for Elton John fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 24 at Noon: