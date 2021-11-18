THE ROAD TO MECCA Continues Burning Coal's 25th Anniversary Season

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca, directed by Jerome Davis. Based on the life of sculpture Helen Martins, The Road to Mecca will run December 2 - 19, 2021 at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are $25, or $20 for seniors (65+) or $15 (students, teachers, active military). Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.



Based on the true story of the South African artist, Mecca tells the fictional story of Miss Helen, who begins to create sculptures late in her life, determined that her voice would finally be heard. Athol Fugard's masterpiece was hailed on its original production at Burning Coal as one of the Triangle's best productions of the decade. Artistic Director Jerome Davis again returns to the Karoo Desert and to the play he calls "one of my five all-time favorites".

Widely regarded as South Africa's greatest playwright, Athol Fugard is best known for political plays chronicling the abuses of the Apartheid system. Time magazine described him as "the greatest active playwright in the English-speaking world" in 1985. The film adapted from his play Tsotsi won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2006. He is an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and won a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2011. Other plays include The Island, Sizwe Banzi is Dead, Master Harold ... and the Boys and A Lesson from Aloes.