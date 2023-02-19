THE LION KING, MJ THE MUSICAL, and More Announced For Truist Broadway's 23/24 Season

Truist Broadway's new season will bring the hottest productions direct from New York and brand-new national tours to the Triangle. The new season features seven incredible productions, including the show of a lifetime - Disney's THE LION KING and the most electrifying new musical direct from New York, MJ THE MUSICAL.



Truist Broadway's 2023 / 2024 Season at DPAC:

MJ THE MUSICAL - Broadway's Most Electrifying New Musical: October 10 - 22, 2023

FUNNY GIRL - Musical Theater Comedy Heaven: November 7 - 12, 2023

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Conor McPherson's Acclaimed New Work Featuring the Music of Bob Dylan: January 2 - 7, 2024

PETER PAN - The Timeless Hit Musical Returns in a Brand-New National Tour: February 27 - March 3, 2024

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The Funniest Musical of the Year: March 19 - 24, 2024

Disney's THE LION KING - The Show of a Lifetime: May 15 - June 9, 2024

MAMMA MIA! - The Global Smash Hit Musical Based on the Songs of ABBA: July 30 - August 4, 2024



For more information or to purchase, visit TruistBroadway.com.

Tickets to each of the individual shows that are part of Truist Broadway at DPAC go on sale later this year.

Current members have until April 21, 2023, to renew their membership.

MJ THE MUSICAL: October 10 - 22, 2023

The music. The showmanship. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to DPAC as MJ, the Tony Award-winning new musical centering on the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.

Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.



FUNNY GIRL: November 7 - 12, 2023

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People." This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.



GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY: January 2- 7, 2024

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is the Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is "a Broadway revelation!"



Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.



PETER PAN: February 27 - March 3, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland."

PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!



MRS. DOUBTFIRE: March 19 - 24, 2024

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to the Triangle in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

Disney's THE LION KING: May 15 - June 9, 2024

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when the Triangle's best-loved musical returns to DPAC. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway.

Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.



MAMMA MIA!: July 30 - August 4, 2024

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.



And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

About DPAC

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-five theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, in 2020 DPAC was among ten U.S. venues nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.



With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting up to 550,000 guests per year to its 200 to 250 performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.

Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.