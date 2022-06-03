THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE Announced At Switchyard Theatre

Following up on a successful outdoor run of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Switchyard Theatre Company continues their inaugural season with the production of The Half-Life of Marie Curie. Written by Lauren Gunderson, the play brings to life the very human struggle of Madame Curie as she recovers from a nearly career-breaking scandal shortly before winning her second Nobel prize and helping her adopted country in the first World War.



This production is the North Carolina premiere of the off-Broadway hit from 2019. Playing the title role is Samantha Corey, who NC audiences may remember from her starring role in RLT's sold-out production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Popular local actress Mary Rowland plays Marie's best friend and fellow scientist Hertha Ayrton, the role originated by Kate Mulgrew. Noelle Azarelo directs the 90-minute, two-person show, leveraging her experience producing and directing in the 2020 Women's Theatre Festival and online productions of The Verge and A Little Radical: Works by Alice Gerstenberg.



Marie Curie and Hertha Ayrton were two of the most brilliant scientific minds at the turn of the 20th century, and the fight to have their achievements recognized is central to the show. But their nuanced friendship will be what audiences remember most. "I don't know when I've ever read a script that gives us such an honest exploration of a multi-faceted friendship," says Azarelo. "Hertha and Marie are such fully fleshed, honest, and real women already on the page, and watching Mary and Sam discover them and bring them to life is pure joy."



Performances run from July 13-17 at the PSI Theatre at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham NC 27701. Tickets for all performances are $20 general admission, $10 for seniors and students, with a 10% discount for previous ticket purchasers and email list subscribers. Tickets are available online at https://switchyard.ticketleap.com/.