THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Announced At Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh presents the next show in its 2019 Summer Series, The Bridges of Madison County. Based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller and winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, you don't want to miss this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross.

Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life.

"I was drawn to this show because of the music, written by my friend and collaborator Jason Robert Brown. It is one of the most gorgeous scores of the last 10 years. I, of course, read the book back in the 90's when it came out, and loved the movie. The musical JRB and Marcia Norman created focuses more on Francesca, an Italian woman living in Iowa who is a fish out of water. How she made a decision at 20 years old and never felt like she was living her authentic life, then a stranger pulls up her driveway in a dusty pick-up truck and she remembers who she is... It is a complex story about an age-old struggle I think anyone can relate to. I want to create this complex world in the intimate Kennedy Theatre where the audience gets to be a 'fly on the wall' and experience what goes on behind closed doors and in the back of the human heart." - Lauren Kennedy Brady, Director

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Single tickets are $35 for adults and $32.50 for Senior/Student/Military. Premium seating is also available for $45.

Tickets available from our box office by calling 919.832.9997. or by visiting www.theatreraleigh.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You