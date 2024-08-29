Squeeze and Boy George Coming to Durham Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British band Squeeze has announced their Summer 2024 North American Tour, which is their latest U.S. foray since last year's American tour with The Psychedelic Furs. Boy George will be joining the band on the road this year. Both bands will perform at DPAC on September 18, 2024 and tickets are available to purchase HERE.

In 1978, Squeeze blasted to the forefront of the U.K. music scene at the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records, which led to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60's British Invasion, the groundbreaking L.P. featured "Take Me I'm Yours," followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Pulling Mussels From A Shell," "Black Coffee in Bed," and "Labeled With Love." The band made an indelible mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, "Tempted," "Hourglass," and "853-5937" (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums: Spot the

Difference (2010), Cradle to the Grave (2015), and The Knowledge (2017.) in 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks. Profits from the digital E.P. will go to benefit independent U.K. Food Banks. Additionally, both Difford and Tilbrook have released various solo projects. Squeeze is currently hard at work on two albums - release date to be determined

In addition to Chris and Glenn, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017), pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy (since 2019), and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots (who joined in 2020).

ABOUT Boy George

Formed in 1981, Culture Club was led by singer/songwriter Boy George, universally loved as one of music's most iconic artists. As the first multi-racial band with an openly gay frontman, the band set many records and established themselves as icons of British musical history and popular culture. Culture Club picked up the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and awards for Best British Group and Best British Single at the BRIT Awards. The band has sold over 150 million records worldwide and s best known for their songs "Karma Chameleon'" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me." and "Church Of The Poison Mind."

As a solo artist, Boy George has released nine studio albums, five compilation albums, and forty-eight singles He has received several awards as a solo artist and was voted 46th in a BBC poll of the 100 Greatest Britons. In 2015, Boy George received an Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors for Outstanding Services to British Music.

Photo credit: Danny Clifford

