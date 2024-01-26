Spotlight: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at North Carolina Opera

The Barber of Seville - A matchmaking musical comedy
POPULAR
North Carolina Opera The Barber of Seville at North Carolina Opera Figaro, Seville's quick-witted barber, helps a young woman escape an unwanted marriage and find true love. Naturally, nothing goes according to plan, and Figaro must think on his feet to save the day.
The instantly recognizable melodies sparkle in this razor-sharp, matchmaking musical comedy. Led by acclaimed director Francesca Zambello, audiences will delight in a plot fraught with bribery, mischievous deception, and disguise all in the name of love.
Don't miss THE BARBER OF SEVILLE!
Videos
|Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents Saint Georges' Sword and Bow
Wilson Center (2/25-2/25)
|TR In Concert: Seth Rudetsky - Seth's Bit Fat Broadway Show
Theatre Raleigh (6/22-6/22)
|Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell Tour
Wilson Center (7/16-7/16)
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Palehound
Wilson Center (2/19-2/19)
|North Carolina Symphony presents Stars and Stripes
Wilson Center (7/02-7/02)
|Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Cary Players (1/26-2/04)
|Jazz At Lincoln Center PRESENTS Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III
Wilson Center (2/27-2/27)
|Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
The North Carolina Theatre (11/16-11/24)
|Peter Pan
Durham Performing Arts Center (2/27-3/03)
|North Carolina Symphony presents Mendelssohn Violin Concerto
Wilson Center (4/25-4/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You