Spotlight: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at North Carolina Opera

North Carolina Opera The Barber of Seville at North Carolina Opera Figaro, Seville's quick-witted barber, helps a young woman escape an unwanted marriage and find true love. Naturally, nothing goes according to plan, and Figaro must think on his feet to save the day.

The instantly recognizable melodies sparkle in this razor-sharp, matchmaking musical comedy. Led by acclaimed director Francesca Zambello, audiences will delight in a plot fraught with bribery, mischievous deception, and disguise all in the name of love.

Don't miss THE BARBER OF SEVILLE!