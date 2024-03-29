Spotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Temple Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TEMPLE THEATRE On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. That legendary December night comes to life on the Temple Theatre stage with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Relive the era with the smash-hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Hound Dog.” Running April 4 - 21. Don't miss out!

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.