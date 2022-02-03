Spirit Gum Theatre Presents BUMP This Month

Spirit Gum Theatre Company presents Chiara Atik's "Bump", running February 10-13, 2022.

A car mechanic on the verge of becoming a grandfather, a community of expectant mothers on a pregnancy message board, and a pregnant woman in colonial New England each question the mechanics of childbirth. Based on the true story of Jorge Odón and the birthing device he invented in his garage, BUMP spans time and space in an effort to grapple with the mystery and the miracle of maternity.

Featuring: Luis Molina, Ashley Pearson, Celeste Cervantes, Janice Lovett, Autumn Martin, Reed Prevatte, Lauren Rahill, Lee Knapp, Bethany Schultz, AlexAndriA Grace Porter-Phelps, Emily Emerson, & Rebecca Mills.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com/up-next.