Second Show Added For Lauren Daigle At DPAC December 1-2, 2021

By popular demand, an additional show for Lauren Daigle, two-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist, has been added at DPAC on December 1, 2021, for a limited run of the "BEHOLD: A Christmas Tour" in celebration of the holidays.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th at 10:00 AM online at DPACnc.com, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC. Learn more at Ticketmaster.com.

Lauren Daigle's intimate shows will take place in theaters in Durham, Cattanooga, and Jacksonville and will feature some of Daigle's seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, Behold: A Christmas Collection. These special performances will mark the fifth anniversary of the release of Behold: A Christmas Collection. A limited number of VIP options will be available which include a special pre-show Q&A and upgraded seats.

"Christmas is such a special holiday for me," Lauren says. "It represents a time for family, joy, hope and unity. It is hard to believe it has been five years since Behold: A Christmas Collection, and I'm excited to play these special shows with you all. I can't wait to get out there and make some new holiday memories!"

Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle has reigned on the Billboard Charts. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart making Daigle the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Billboard Album Charts. After spending 100 weeks at No. 1, Look Up Child, also holds the record for the greatest number of weeks at the top of any individual album chart. In addition, the GRAMMY Award winning crossover hit, "You Say," became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Billboard Hot charts at an incredible 132 weeks and was recently certified 4x-platinum by the RIAA. Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, ten GMA Dove Music Awards and sold-out concert venues all over the world.