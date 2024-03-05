Sara Jean Ford and More Join the Theatre Raleigh Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Raleigh has added Broadway performer Sara Jean Ford as well as local and regional performers to its 2024 concert series.

Beyond musicals and dramas, Theatre Raleigh hosts concerts on both its main and cabaret stages. The concert series brings all types of musical talent for Triangle audiences to enjoy from Tony Award winners and nominees to regional and local performers. The series aims to replicate the cabaret-style concerts found in New York City's nightclubs.

In December, Theatre Raleigh announced the concert lineup for its 250-seat main stage, including Seth Rudetsky on June 22, Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada on Aug. 3 and Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block on Dec. 7. (For more information, see previous press release.)

Now the North Raleigh theater is announcing the lineup for its 100-seat cabaret stage, including Ford, star of the hit Broadway World web series, “The Aging Ingénue." Ford's Broadway credits include "The Phantom of the Opera," "CATS," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "A Little Night Music," and "Finian's Rainbow."

Other cabaret stage performances include tribute shows to the music of Sam Cooke and Laurel Canyon, as well as repeat Theatre Raleigh performer and songwriter Eric Sorrels and Raleigh natives Anna Scaramuzzo and Blaire Thompson.

"North Carolina and the Triangle have a deep pool of talented performers. We wanted to create a platform to further highlight that talent with our cabaret stage concerts, whether it is performances by local artists or these tribute shows that use local talent," said Lauren Kennedy Brady, the theater's producing artistic director and a former Broadway performer.

Unless otherwise noted, all performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at https://theatreraleigh.com/trinconcert/.

Here is the full Theatre Raleigh In Concert - Cabaret Stage schedule:

March 21-24 2024: The Music of Sam Cooke

Twist the night away with the stories and music of the King of Soul, Sam Cooke. Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and civil rights activist, Cooke fused soul and pop, pioneering the sound for future R&B artists. Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 21-23 and 3 p.m. March 24.

May 4, 2024: Eric Sorrels

Eric Sorrels is an actor, singer, music director, arranger and award-winning songwriter and librettist. His work has been showcased with the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, Kennedy Center's Broadway: The Next Generation, and in many of New York City's cabaret spaces, including Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and Green Room 42. Raleigh audiences will be familiar with Eric from his performances in the Theatre Raleigh productions of "The Great Comet," "Jersey Boys" and "The Prom."

Jun 29, 2024: Anna Scaramuzzo: Mother Knows Best

Raleigh native Anne Scaramuzzo celebrates and commiserates about the hardest job there is: motherhood. She, along with a few of her powerhouse mom friends, will sing an evening of Broadway and Pop songs, led by music director Lauren Tompkins. Anne Scaramuzzo has been seen on stage at Theatre Raleigh and The North Carolina Theatre as well as regional theaters across the country. She spent a decade in New York City pursuing the arts, then she and her husband relocated to Raleigh where she is a stay-at-home mother to two sweet girls.

Sept. 26-29, 2024: The Music of Laurel Canyon

One of the most sacred musical places in the 1960s and early 1970s sits just above the Sunset Strip. Laurel Canyon became a nest of creativity, immortalizing artists including Joni Mitchell, Buffalo Springfield, The Mamas and the Papas, and Crosby, Stills & Nash who called the neighborhood home. Don't miss the chance to hear songs of the era performed by some of Theatre Raleigh favorite performers. This show is suitable for all ages. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and 3 p.m. Sept. 29.

Oct. 19, 2024: Blaire Thompson

Raleigh native Blaire Thompson is the owner and creative director for Raleigh ACT, which started 12 years ago from of her passion for teaching and love of theater. Not only does Thompson enjoy working with the fantastic students and teachers of Raleigh ACT, but she also has performed with local theaters, such as Theatre Raleigh, North Carolina Theatre, Temple Theatre, Theatre in the Park and Raleigh Little Theatre.

Nov. 22, 2024: Sara Jean Ford: An Evening with The Aging Ingénue

Join Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford as she brings her hit Broadway World web series, “The Aging Ingénue,” to the stage for a raucously funny evening of music and storytelling. "An Evening with The Aging Ingénue" is hosted by Sara's fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke — a Broadway starlet all grown up — as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor and mother – all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing).

Dec. 12-15, 2024: Theatre Raleigh's Holiday Cabaret

Join us for a hot toddy or a glass of wine while your favorite Theatre Raleigh performers sing the classic holiday songs. This show is suitable for all ages. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

