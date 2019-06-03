Saint Paul and The Broken Bones Announce The Rescheduled Date For Band Together Main Event

Band Together NC, a Triangle-based organization that uses live music as a platform for social change announced today:



"It is with sincere regret that our 2019 Band Together Main Event concert was shortened last night due to health issues impacting Paul Janeway, St. Paul & The Broken Bones lead singer. We are thankful to the band for coming to Raleigh with every intent to perform and support the Band Together mission. Although Paul was heartbroken to deliver the unfortunate news about his health, we share his excitement to reschedule the show and fulfill our commitment to the thousands of valued ticket holders.



We are happy to announce that August 29th will be the rescheduled date at Red Hat Amphitheater. Tickets for the originally scheduled show will be honored at the new date.



Thank you to the Broken Bones for performing an incredible instrumental set and thank you to everyone who came to support our fight against child hunger with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. The fun continues, see you on August 29!"



Tickets for the new date can be purchased through e-tix. Please stay tuned for the on-sale date.





