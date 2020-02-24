SCARY MOMMY LIVE Comes To The Duke Energy Center This Spring

Scary Mommy's millions of fans are brought together by the common theme that parenting doesn't need to be perfect, and it is bringing its online community to the local community with a live show. Scary Mommy Live presents The Mother of All Comedy Shows on Saturday, June 27 at 8pm in Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Featuring the brand's honest and irreverent humor, Scary Mommy Live brings everything that millions of moms love about Scary Mommy's online content to the stage. By speaking the unspoken truths about motherhood, Scary Mommies gain (and give) strength to each other and aren't afraid to laugh at themselves.

The live show is designed to unite, entertain and uplift women and moms across the country through humor, compassion and empowerment. In addition to stand-up comedic sets, the live show will feature exclusive video content with cameos from the most popular Scary Mommy personalities.

Scary Mommy reaches millions of women daily with articles, original videos and its unique confessionals. According to comScore partner Shareablee, Scary Mommy garners by far the most total social actions (shares, comments, and likes) and the most social actions per post in the family category.

This one-night only event will include Aminah Imani (2018 Carolines on Broadway March Madness Comedy competition, the DC Comedy Festival, Skankfest Comedy Festival) and Tim Krompier (AXS TV's Live at Gotham, Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival). More comedians are to be announced soon.

Tickets for moms, parents, and those that love them will go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am at the Duke Energy Center box office and online at ScaryMommyLive.com and DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com.





