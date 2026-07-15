Review: THE NOTEBOOK at DPAC

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When The Notebook debuted on Broadway in 2024, it brought Nicholas Sparks’ beloved love story to the stage with music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. Rather than adapting the 2004 film beat for beat, the musical draws more directly from Sparks’ original novel while reimagining the story through three generations of Noah and Allie simultaneously.

If you’re familiar with the film, one of the biggest changes becomes clear almost immediately. The opening number establishes that the elderly couple are Noah and Allie, removing the mystery surrounding their relationship and instead placing the focus squarely on Allie’s battle with Alzheimer's disease and Noah’s unwavering devotion to helping her remember. It shifts the emotional center of the story away from revelation and toward the day-to-day reality of loving someone through memory loss. Rather than simply asking whether love can endure, the musical becomes equally interested in memory itself - how our lives are remembered, the stories we leave behind, and what remains when those memories begin to fade.

North Carolina playwright and UNC Chapel Hill alum Bekah Brunstetter’s book takes an ambitious approach by weaving together the younger, middle, and older versions of Noah and Allie throughout the evening rather than telling the story chronologically. At times, the parallel storytelling beautifully highlights how love evolves across a lifetime. Other times, it feels as though the audience is being pulled between timelines before having the opportunity to fully live inside each relationship. While the intention is clear, I found myself missing the gradual romantic build and accompanying intensity that made the novel and film so effective.

The heart of the production belongs to Sharon Catherine Brown and Beau Gravitte as Older Allie and Older Noah. Brown’s portrayal of a woman living with Alzheimer’s is raw, heartbreaking, and remarkably honest, while Gravitte communicates Noah’s enduring devotion through every glance, gesture, and quiet moment. Together, they anchor the production, carrying its greatest emotional weight with extraordinary grace.

Across all three generations, the cast is vocally outstanding. Chloë Cheers is particularly memorable as Younger Allie, delivering a powerhouse rendition of “If This Is Love” that brought audible cheers from the audience before the number had even fully ended. Every principal brings impressive vocal ability to the stage, making it all the more unfortunate that the score rarely rises to meet them.

For me, the music is ultimately the production’s weakest element. Nothing in Ingrid Michaelson’s score is actively unpleasant, but very little proves memorable once the curtain falls. For a story so synonymous with sweeping romance and emotional catharsis, the songs surprisingly struggle to evoke those same feelings on their own. Much of their impact comes from the performances rather than the material itself. While Act Two’s “It’s Not Easy” begins to explore a grittier emotional texture after Middle Noah and Allie’s reunion, much of the score occupies a similar musical space, leaving few standout moments beyond the cast’s exceptional vocals.

Visually, however, the production is consistently impressive. Ben Stanton’s lighting design is a highlight, frequently working in tandem with Lucy Mackinnon’s video design to create some truly beautiful stage pictures. There were multiple lighting transitions that earned appreciative reactions from the audience and nearly drew applause on their own.

Fans of the film will undoubtedly be waiting for one particular moment, and thankfully the production delivers. The iconic kiss in the rain is recreated onstage, complete with pouring water, earning one of the biggest audience reactions of the night. I only wish the production allowed itself to linger there just a little longer before moving on.

The Notebook may not completely justify its transformation into a musical, but this touring company makes a compelling case for experiencing it onstage through their exceptional performances. Whether you’re revisiting a story you’ve loved for years or experiencing it for the first time, this production offers a moving new perspective on enduring love. If you’re already a fan of the novel or film, you’ll likely appreciate seeing these familiar moments through a different lens. And even if the score leaves you wanting more, this cast ensures the emotional journey is well worth taking. By the final scene, the emotion in the room was palpable, with audible sniffles throughout the theatre - a testament to how deeply this story continues to resonate with audiences.

The Notebook plays at DPAC through Sunday, July 19.



Photos by Roger Mastroianni

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