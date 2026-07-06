PIRATES! A BOY AT SEA to Open in Raleigh and Durham with Switch Theatre Co.

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This July, Switch Theatre Co. will invite Triangle audiences to embark on a family journey with their production of Pirates! A Boy At Sea. A captivating tale of imagination and emotional resilience, the play runs for two weekends, with performances in Raleigh and Durham.

When eleven-year-old Jim Watts is whisked away from his ordinary life by a mysterious treasure chest, he is thrust into a high-stakes conflict between the dashing pirate Captain Freely and the relentless British Captain McGovern. As Jim encounters versions of his own reality mirrored in the treacherous, shifting loyalties of the sea, he must confront his own fears and navigate the complexities of his fractured family.

This production is a must-see for young audiences who love epic adventures, and parents looking to spark conversations about emotional healing. “Big feelings can be difficult to work through,” says director Lindsey Womack. “Watching a child wrestle with, and ultimately come to terms with, his parent's choices is its own kind of magic. What we say and do has consequences - and the best way to repair a relationship is through connection.”

The show requires both comedic timing and a mastery of intricate combat choreography from its five-member cast. Akili Gathers and David Holt deftly balance these as the pirate Captain Freely and British Captain McGovern. Eleven-year-old Devin Jacobs plays Jim, navigating the humorous scenes in the imaginary world of 18th century swashbuckling as well as the more serious family issues in the real world. Rounding out the cast are Bryan Squires and Lydia Sayers, who provide comic relief in multiple roles – devious pirates, officious sailors, and philosophizing-yet-still-hungry sharks, among others.

Pirates! A Boy At Sea runs from July 18th-25th at two locations: in Raleigh at Burning Coal Theater (7/18-19) and in Durham at The River Church (7/24-24). Thanks to a partnership with The River Church, all Durham seats are pay-what-you-can; and Raleigh families can receive a 10% discount on purchases of three or more tickets.

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