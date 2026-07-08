Wilco, Tori Amos, Hasan Minhaj & More Set for DPAC COOL SUMMER NIGHTS Series
The Durham venue will also feature Blackberry Smoke, Ronny Chieng, THE NOTEBOOK, and Ira Glass.
DPAC has announced its Cool Summer Nights series, bringing a diverse lineup of concerts, comedy, dance, Broadway, and live storytelling to Durham, North Carolina, throughout July and August.
The seasonal series kicks off July 10 with Blackberry Smoke, joined by special guest Jason Newsted, followed by An Evening with Wilco on July 11.
Broadway audiences can catch The Notebook from July 14–19, before singer-songwriter Tori Amos brings her In Times of Dragons Tour to DPAC on July 20.
The lineup continues with Derek Hough on August 2, followed by comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng sharing the stage on August 21. Indie folk favorites The Mountain Goats perform on August 22, and the series concludes with This American Life creator Ira Glass on August 29.
The Cool Summer Nights series showcases DPAC's wide-ranging programming, offering audiences everything from live music and comedy to Broadway productions and special events throughout the summer season. Tickets for all performances are available through DPAC.
Blackberry Smoke with Special Guest Jason Newsted
Friday, July 10
Southern rock favorites Blackberry Smoke kick off the series with a concert featuring special guest Jason Newsted.
An Evening with Wilco
Saturday, July 11
Grammy Award-winning rock band Wilco brings its acclaimed live show to DPAC for one night only.
The Notebook
July 14–19
The hit Broadway musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' beloved novel arrives in Durham for a limited engagement.
Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour
Monday, July 20
Singer-songwriter Tori Amos performs as part of her In Times of Dragons Tour.
Derek Hough
Sunday, August 2
Emmy Award-winning dancer and choreographer Derek Hough brings his latest live dance spectacular to DPAC.
Hasan Minhaj & Ronny Chieng
Friday, August 21
Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng team up for an evening of stand-up comedy.
The Mountain Goats
Saturday, August 22
Indie folk favorites The Mountain Goats perform a one-night concert.
Ira Glass
Saturday, August 29
This American Life creator and host Ira Glass closes out the Cool Summer Nights series with a special live appearance.
Tickets for all Cool Summer Nights performances are available through DPAC.
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Buena Vista Social Club
DPAC (9/22-9/27)
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The Merry Wives of Windsor
Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre (7/23-7/25)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (3/05-3/07)
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Gospel R and B Comedy Show
Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh /Crabtree Valley (7/10-7/10)
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WICKED
DPAC (3/31-4/18)
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C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts (9/12-9/13)
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The Notebook
Durham Performing Arts Center (7/14-7/19)
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Take My Death Away (A Halloween Musical)
Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre (10/08-10/10)
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The Phantom of the Opera
DPAC (5/26-6/06)
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C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters On 12 Sep to 13 Sep 2026
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts (9/12-9/13)