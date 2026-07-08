Wilco, Tori Amos, Hasan Minhaj & More Set for DPAC COOL SUMMER NIGHTS Series

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DPAC has announced its Cool Summer Nights series, bringing a diverse lineup of concerts, comedy, dance, Broadway, and live storytelling to Durham, North Carolina, throughout July and August.

The seasonal series kicks off July 10 with Blackberry Smoke, joined by special guest Jason Newsted, followed by An Evening with Wilco on July 11.

Broadway audiences can catch The Notebook from July 14–19, before singer-songwriter Tori Amos brings her In Times of Dragons Tour to DPAC on July 20.

The lineup continues with Derek Hough on August 2, followed by comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng sharing the stage on August 21. Indie folk favorites The Mountain Goats perform on August 22, and the series concludes with This American Life creator Ira Glass on August 29.

The Cool Summer Nights series showcases DPAC's wide-ranging programming, offering audiences everything from live music and comedy to Broadway productions and special events throughout the summer season. Tickets for all performances are available through DPAC.

Blackberry Smoke with Special Guest Jason Newsted

Friday, July 10

Southern rock favorites Blackberry Smoke kick off the series with a concert featuring special guest Jason Newsted.

An Evening with Wilco

Saturday, July 11

Grammy Award-winning rock band Wilco brings its acclaimed live show to DPAC for one night only.

The Notebook

July 14–19

The hit Broadway musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' beloved novel arrives in Durham for a limited engagement.

Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour

Monday, July 20

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos performs as part of her In Times of Dragons Tour.

Sunday, August 2

Emmy Award-winning dancer and choreographer Derek Hough brings his latest live dance spectacular to DPAC.

Hasan Minhaj & Ronny Chieng

Friday, August 21

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng team up for an evening of stand-up comedy.

The Mountain Goats

Saturday, August 22

Indie folk favorites The Mountain Goats perform a one-night concert.

Saturday, August 29

This American Life creator and host Ira Glass closes out the Cool Summer Nights series with a special live appearance.

Tickets for all Cool Summer Nights performances are available through DPAC.

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