Splintered Stage Announces LOVE/SICK Casting

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Splintered Stage has announced their cast for one-act play LOVE/SICK by John Cariani.

The cast will feature: Jennifer Avery (Uh-Oh / Sick of This), Blake Carter (Forgot / Destiny), Sierra Fiskin (The Singing Telegram / The Answer), Ben Flom (What?!? / Lunch and Dinner), Emily Graham (The Singing Telegram / Sick of This), Anna Harris (Obsessive Impulsive / Lunch and Dinner), Brandon Harris (Obsessive Impulsive / The Answer), Caylan J. McKay (Uh-Oh / Destiny) and Brett J. Young (What?!? / Forgot)

The production is directed by Wilmington theater director Chandler Davis and is produced by Wilmington scenic designer / technical director Benedict R. Fancy.

LOVE/SICK is a dark comedy one-act play cycle written by John Cariani, the playwright of Something Rotten and The Band's Visit. The play is a collection of slightly twisted, completely hilarious short plays that explore the pain and joy of love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, this unromantic dark comedy is for the romantic in everyone.

Performances will run Thurs, July 30 at 7:30 p.m., Fri. July 31 at 7:30 p.m., Sat., August 1st at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sun., August 2 at 2 pm. Performances will take place at Cape Fear Academy's Erin E. McNeill Fine Arts Center in Wilmington, NC. Appropriate for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Splintered Stage's website.

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