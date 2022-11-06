Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS

What a way to spend a night out!

Nov. 06, 2022  
Review: North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Set in Chinquapin, Louisiana during the late 1980s, Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy's beauty salon where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to several of her friends. Among them are the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy."

The play is based on author Robert Harling's own family experience, which involved the death of his sister from diabetic complications after the birth of her son and the failure of a family-donated kidney. So he originally wrote about it as a short story to come to terms with the experience. It later evolved into a stage play that premiered at Off-Broadway's WPA Theatre on March 28th, 1987. Since then, Steel Magnolias has been produced all over the world, spawned a 1989 Academy Award nominated film adaptation as well as a 2012 Emmy nominated Lifetime TV movie version.

A beauty salon (which in this production, looks well detailed through the set designed by Benedict Fancy) proves to be a perfect setting for a stage play. After all, employees often do a lot of chit chatting with their customers there for long periods of time. While a good deal of the dialogue is basically exposition, everyone in the cast does a great job of making them feel livelier than they easily could've. Robert Harling also balances out the comedy and the drama in the plot perfectly. Director Lauren Kennedy guides the whole cast through all the emotions running through the characters in such a poignant way.

Steel Magnolias is very much an ensemble piece. All six actresses work so well as a team, that their chemistry together feels so incredibly lived in. Felicia Finley gives a humble performance as Turvy Jones, the glamour technician and owner of the beauty salon. Alison Fraser does some elegant work as the town's former first lady, Clairee Belcher. Kathleen Garrett is tough as nails as curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux, who does show a softer side later on. Carly Grissom has a great arc as Turvy's apprentice, Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto. She starts out perfectly naive as she's learning her way around the job. Though later on, she grows more comfortable at work. Meadow Nguy is so lovable as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, who especially shares such believable moments with her mother, M'Lynn Eatenton, who is played wonderfully by Angela Pierce.

Overall, Steel Magnolias may essentially be a women's story. However, the themes on display are very much relatable to any gender in the world. I think even straight men should easily resonate with this work. North Carolina Theatre's production is currently running at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre inside Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts through November 13th.

For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207692®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnctheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fsteel-magnolias?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




PlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate Hamill Photo
PlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate Hamill
​​​​​​​PlayMakers Repertory Company will present the regional premiere of “Emma,” by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen.
Interview: Kathleen Garrett of North Carolina Theatres STEEL MAGNOLIAS Photo
Interview: Kathleen Garrett of North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
From November 4th-13th, North Carolina Theatre will be launching their 2022-23 season with a production of Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre, which is located inside Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Actress Kathleen Garrett is taking on the role of Ouiser Boudreaux. She has most recently appeared as Laura Bush on the Showtime series, THE FIRST LADY, as well as Netflix's Emmy nominated miniseries, INVENTING ANNA. Next, she'll be seen on NCIS: LOS ANGELES. She has countless other screen credits which includes appearing on episodes of different TV shows such as HOME IMPROVEMENT, ER, MURDER, SHE WROTE, MURPHY BROWN, THE WEST WING, BEVERLY HILLS, 90210, MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE, LAW & ORDER, and many more. She's also appeared in Oscar nominated films such as 2007's AMERICAN GANGSTER directed by Ridley Soctt and 2020's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 directed by Aaron Sorkin. I had the great pleasure of interviewing her about a lot of this and more.
Hillside Drama to Present MATILDA: THE MUSICAL in November Photo
Hillside Drama to Present MATILDA: THE MUSICAL in November
The historic Hillside High School's award-winning drama and performing arts departments will celebrate the season with an annual fan fest Night Out with Hillside Drama. Night Out with Hillside Drama will offer current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts departments for the 2022-2023 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season.
Theatre Raleigh Announces 2023 Main Stage Schedule Photo
Theatre Raleigh Announces 2023 Main Stage Schedule
​​​​​​​Theatre Raleigh announces its 2023 main stage season, including such award-winning musicals as 'Jersey Boys,' and 'The Prom' and the world premiere of N.C. playwright Allan Maule's 'The Weight of Everything We Know.'

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Jeffrey Kare

Jeffrey Kare currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. Having been born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Jeffrey took interest in live theater at age 11. He also had the great pleasure of seeing s... (read more about this author)


Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at North Carolina TheatreReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at North Carolina Theatre
November 6, 2022

Set in Chinquapin, Louisiana during the late 1980s, Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy's beauty salon where all the ladies who are 'anybody' come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to several of her friends.
Interview: Kathleen Garrett of North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIASInterview: Kathleen Garrett of North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
November 2, 2022

From November 4th-13th, North Carolina Theatre will be launching their 2022-23 season with a production of Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre, which is located inside Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Actress Kathleen Garrett is taking on the role of Ouiser Boudreaux. She has most recently appeared as Laura Bush on the Showtime series, THE FIRST LADY, as well as Netflix's Emmy nominated miniseries, INVENTING ANNA. Next, she'll be seen on NCIS: LOS ANGELES. She has countless other screen credits which includes appearing on episodes of different TV shows such as HOME IMPROVEMENT, ER, MURDER, SHE WROTE, MURPHY BROWN, THE WEST WING, BEVERLY HILLS, 90210, MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE, LAW & ORDER, and many more. She's also appeared in Oscar nominated films such as 2007's AMERICAN GANGSTER directed by Ridley Soctt and 2020's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 directed by Aaron Sorkin. I had the great pleasure of interviewing her about a lot of this and more.
Review: FROZEN National Tour at Durham Performing Arts CenterReview: FROZEN National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
September 16, 2022

Based on Disney's 2013 Academy Award-winning animated movie musical of the same name as well as Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale, The Snow Queen, Frozen follows two royal sisters named Anna and Elsa. Read our review of the stage show, based on the blockbuster film, which eventually became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time at the worldwide box office (before it was eventually dethroned by Frozen II six years later).
Review: Theatre Raleigh's YELLOW FACEReview: Theatre Raleigh's YELLOW FACE
July 1, 2022

What did our critic think? Yellow Face follows Asian-American playwright DHH. Fresh off his Tony Award win for M. Butterfly, he leads a protest against the casting of Jonathan Pryce as the Eurasian pimp in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon, condemning the practice as 'yellowface.' His position soon comes back to haunt him when he mistakes a Caucasian actor, Marcus G. Dahlman, for mixed-race, and casts him as the lead Asian role of his own Broadway-bound comedy, Face Value. When DHH discovers the truth of Marcus' ethnicity, he tries to conceal his blunder to protect his reputation as an Asian-American role model by passing the actor off as a 'Siberian Jew.'
BWW Review: MY FAIR LADY National Tour at Durham Performing Arts CenterBWW Review: MY FAIR LADY National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
May 4, 2022

Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play, Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is set in London in the year 1912. Read what our critic has to say.