Review Roundup: KINKY BOOTS at North Carolina Theatre - What Did the Critics Think?

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premier nonprofit professional theatre, presents Kinky Boots, playing February 11-16, 2020 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Eric Woodall is NC Theatre's producing artistic director, and Broadway performer Nathan Peck directs and choreographs the production.

Kinky Boots opened Tuesday, February 11 and runs through Sunday, February 16 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Visit nctheatre.com to purchase tickets or call (919) 831-6941. For groups of 10 or more, call (919) 831-6941 x6949. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted, high-heeled hit that took Broadway by storm. Based on true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! With understanding and compassion, a struggling factory owner and a wildly fabulous entertainer join forces to create a great business and an even stronger friendship. Don't miss the chance to dance along with us during this fearless, upbeat musical sensation - no matter your footwear!

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Jeffrey Kare, BroadwayWorld: Graham Scott Fleming proves to be quite a caring Charlie Price as he goes on a character arc throughout the show from starting out as a reluctant guy to take over his father's shoe factory to having a change of heart. Joseph Anthony Byrd gives a very dynamic performance as the drag queen with a heart of gold, Lola. When he's appearing as his alter-ego, he shows off a very fierce and flamboyant personality. Yet, Byrd is also able to display some more tender moments in the show, especially near the end of Act I with such a heartfelt rendition of 'Not My Father's Son'. Other highlights of the cast include Sydni Beaudoin as working class girl, Lauren, who ends up falling in love with Charlie. She even gets to display some nice comedic skills in her big number, 'The History of Wrong Guys'; Grace Stockdale as Charlie's long-term girlfriend, Nicola; Joe Coots factory worker, Don; and John Scherer as factory manager, George.

Susie Potter, Triangle Arts & Entertainment: NCT pulls out all the stops when it comes to telling this tale in the biggest, boldest way possible. Featuring dazzling costumes by Gregg Barnes; killer, high-kicking choreography, and a snazzy vibe throughout, this production is fun and fully-energized from start to finish. Two strong leads and a host of colorfully-portrayed supporting characters, including Sydni Beaudoin's hilarious Lauren and Joe Coots' endearing portrayal of everyman Don, add to the enjoyment. However, the softer, more poignant moments are also given plenty of room to make their impact, especially Byrd's soulful "I'm Not My Father's Son" and "Hold Me In Your Heart" numbers.

Dawn Reno Langley, Triangle Arts & Entertainment: Byrd's moments on stage, particularly during his solos ("I'm Not My Father's Son" and "Hold Me in Your Heart") are show-stopping, and his voice reaches the rafters like none other's in this production. He's every bit as good as Billy Porter's.

