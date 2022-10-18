Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raleigh Little Theatre's Family Series Kicks Off on Saturday

“The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs” runs from October 22-30 in the Louise “Scottie” Stephenson Amphitheatre.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Raleigh Little Theatre kicks off its 22-23 season Family Series with an outdoor production of Linda Daugherty's "The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs." Directed by Bryan Pridgen, performances of this fairytale mashup run on Saturdays and Sundays from October 22-30 in RLT's Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre.

RLT's "The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs" imagines what would happen if three classic fairy tales - The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears - got a little mixed up between "once upon a time" and "happily ever after." When the pigs start to wonder what life would be like if the wolf were not always at their door, the billy goats gruff grow tired of trip-trapping over the troll's bridge, and Papa Bear realizes he's had enough of meddlesome little Goldilocks, the three trios join forces and swap a few things around! Families will roll with laughter as the narrator and performers juggle the interweaving stories in this fast-paced silly take on traditional favorites.

"This show has a very fun, creative cast, and they have been a blast to work with!" said Pridgen. "They have taken these classic fairytales and really brought them to life by giving them specific desires and needs that drive the story. I hope audiences enjoy watching the antics of these familiar characters and are inspired to create their own fairytale mashups!"

"The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs" is sponsored by First Citizens Bank and produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. This program is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County, as well as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from The News & Observer.

"The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs" runs from October 22-30 in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Sunday, October 30, performance at 4 p.m. will feature audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.



