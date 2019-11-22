Raleigh Little Theatre's Executive Director Announces Departure

Raleigh Little Theatre (RLT) announced today that Charles Phaneuf, Executive Director since 2012, will leave the organization at the end of January. The Board has begun a search for Phaneuf's successor.



"Raleigh Little Theatre has flourished under Charles' leadership, and he will be missed," said Heather Strickland, RLT Board President. "In addition to the expansion and growth of programming, budget, and space, he has embraced the community that RLT serves, ensuring that we are truly living into our mission of being a welcoming place for all. Because of this, we are well positioned to continue to thrive and grow

under new leadership." Charles Phaneuf has served as RLT's Executive Director since January 2012. Under his leadership, RLT launched new programs including sensory-friendly performances, Movies in the Garden, and Art in the Garden, and partnerships with groups such as the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra and Triangle Friends of African American Arts. RLT also expanded its education program to include off-site programming in the towns of Wake Forest, Knightdale, and Wendell during this time. Additionally, RLT completed renovations of the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre in Spring 2018, with a focus on increased accessibility, aesthetic upgrades, and new technology.

Over the past seven years, RLT's operating budget has grown from under $1M to $1.4M, while consistently maintaining a balanced budget.

Phaneuf has accepted a new position as President of the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County, which he will begin in early February. His last day at Raleigh Little Theatre will be January 28th.

At the United Arts Council, he will succeed Eleanor Oakley, who retires after 18 years in the position. As a private nonprofit, United Arts has worked for 30 years to build a better Raleigh and Wake County through support of and advocacy for the arts.



Founded in 1936, Raleigh Little Theatre (RLT) is one of the oldest, continuously operating, community theatres in the United States. RLT offers entertainment, education, and community programs year-round, reaching 40,000 people. As a community theatre, RLT engages hundreds of volunteers, under the guidance of professional staff, to achieve its mission and to bring quality live theatre to the Triangle area.

