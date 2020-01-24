Raleigh Little Theatre Presents SEUSSICAL!

Raleigh Little Theatre presents the Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) version of the family-favorite musical. "Seussical TYA," written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, is based on the works of Dr. Seuss and runs from February 14 - 23 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. "Seussical TYA" is an adapted 75-minute version of the popular musical, created specifically for younger audiences. RLT's Associate Education Director, Kathleen Rudolph, will direct the production.

"One thing that will make this production amazing is that almost every member of the cast has claimed that Seussical in one of their favorite shows," said Rudolph. "The cast meshed immediately and felt very comfortable with each other right from the start."

Rudolph has been a part of RLT's education program for 23 years. She recently directed "Junie B. Jones, The Musical" at RLT and has directed 46 shows in her lifetime. Rudolph believes the stories of Dr. Seuss stand the test of time "because rhyming is fun! Writing it, hearing it, speaking it, singing it!"

In RLT's "Seussical TYA," the nefarious Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. The powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged but ultimately emerge triumphantly in this fun and colorful musical!

On Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 p.m., RLT will present a sensory-friendly performance of "Seussical TYA." Sensory-friendly performances are designed especially for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other disabilities. The sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, with additional support from Capital City Civitan Club.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "Seussical TYA" is sponsored by First Citizens Bank and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The show runs from February 14 - 23 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.





