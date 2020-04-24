Raleigh Little Theatre Costume Department Helps to Create Face Masks

Article Pixel Apr. 24, 2020  
Raleigh Little Theatre Costume Department Helps to Create Face Masks

WRAL has reported that while The Raleigh Little Theatre's live performances may be temporarily on pause, they are finding other ways to contribute during this time- namely creating face masks to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

Check out the full story HERE!

"It means we encompass every one," says Pam Swanstrom, a volunteer seamstress who usually makes costumes for the stage productions.

Around twenty volunteers, led by the theater's costume designer staff, are making face coverings.

"Community here at Raleigh Little Theatre really means just that," said Jeremy Clos, assistant costume designer, "With this project, it's really to make a difference to help those front-line healthcare workers, because they are part of our community, too."

They are using fabrics that they have on hand, and materials left over from previous productions to create the face coverings!

Check out the full story HERE.



Related Articles View More Raleigh Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Audra McDonald, Stephanie J. Block Join Digital Sleep Out to Support Youth Experiencing Homelessness
  • House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Holds Auction on Charitybuzz to Benefit Its Programs for Young People
  • Producer Bren Rapp Raises COVID Relief Funding For 16 DFW Independent Performing Arts Organizations
  • Pandemic Pushes L.A. Arts Nonprofit, Dream A World Education, From Classroom To Television