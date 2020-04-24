Raleigh Little Theatre Costume Department Helps to Create Face Masks

WRAL has reported that while The Raleigh Little Theatre's live performances may be temporarily on pause, they are finding other ways to contribute during this time- namely creating face masks to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

"It means we encompass every one," says Pam Swanstrom, a volunteer seamstress who usually makes costumes for the stage productions.

Around twenty volunteers, led by the theater's costume designer staff, are making face coverings.

"Community here at Raleigh Little Theatre really means just that," said Jeremy Clos, assistant costume designer, "With this project, it's really to make a difference to help those front-line healthcare workers, because they are part of our community, too."

They are using fabrics that they have on hand, and materials left over from previous productions to create the face coverings!

