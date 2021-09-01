RLT's THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Opens This Month

Raleigh Little Theatre welcomes audiences inside its Cantey V. Sutton Theatre for the first time in almost a year for Eric Coble's "The Velocity of Autumn." The one-act play runs September 17 - October 3 and is directed by RLT's artistic director, Patrick Torres.

"'The Velocity of Autumn' is an explosive play about a family's struggle with an aging parent who is not ready to leave her home," said Torres. "The battle between Alexandra and her son, Chris, reflects the anguish, pain, and beauty so many of us face within our own families when we have to make decisions that sit on the razor's edge of dignity and safety."

RLT's "The Velocity of Autumn" swirls around Alexandra, an 80-year-old artist in a showdown with her family over where she'll spend her remaining years. In Alexandra's corner are her wit, her volcanic passion, and the fact that she's barricaded herself in her Brooklyn brownstone with enough Molotov cocktails to take out the block. But her children have their own secret weapon: estranged son Chris, who returns after 20 years, crawls through Alexandra's second-floor window and becomes the family's unlikely mediator. No sooner are the words "Hi, Mom" uttered than the emotional bombs start detonating. "The Velocity of Autumn" is a wickedly funny and wonderfully touching discovery of the fragility and ferocity of life.

For the comfort and safety of audiences and volunteers, a maximum of 100 tickets will be sold for each performance. All performances will take place indoors in RLT's Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, which has a normal seating capacity of 298. Tickets are general admission, but attendees will be limited to seating areas designated in every other row to promote social distancing between groups. Masks that cover both the mouth and nose must be worn at all times while inside the theatre.

"We are excited to be doing our first production back inside our Sutton Theatre," said RLT's executive director Heather J. Strickland. "Our goal is to make sure our audiences feel as comfortable as they have felt in our outdoor amphitheatre by maintaining some distance between seats and requiring masks at all times. Additionally, we are only selling one-third of our seating capacity and have a fully vaccinated cast, crew and staff."

"The Velocity of Autumn" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from Walter Magazine.

"The Velocity of Autumn" runs from September 17 - October 3 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Sunday, September 26, performance at 3:00pm features audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.