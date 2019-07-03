RLT Presents First Local Production of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Raleigh Little Theatre presents the first local production of the musical comedy, which won the Tony for Best Musical in 2014. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" was written by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak and runs from August 16 - September 1 in the Sutton Theatre. RLT's production will be directed by Patrick Torres, who will celebrate his fifth anniversary at the theater this August.

"I am excited about this show because of the wonderful challenges it presents. There are 111 costume changes and each scene takes place in a new location. It also features a difficult score that requires classical vocal technique," said Torres. "This show demonstrates the core of who we are as it will take a dedicated group of volunteers working as a team to make it a success."

Monty Navarro, a distant heir to the D'Ysquith family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using his charm and more nefarious means. Monty's murderous romp is filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs and doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways. The musical is based on Roy Horniman's novel "Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal." A film version called "Kind Hearts and Coronets," which starred Alec Guinness among others, premiered in 1949. In the Broadway stage version coming to RLT, all eight of the D'Ysquith family heirs are played by one actor.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" runs from August 16 - September 1 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.





