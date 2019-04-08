Point Of Know Return Tour Coming To DPAC November 16

America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be coming to DPAC on Saturday, November 16, 2019, for their Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour. Launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety. The tour showcases more than two hours of classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

In 1977, KANSAS followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Dust in the Wind," along with fan favorites such as "Portrait (He Knew)," "Closet Chronicles," and "Paradox," Point of Know Return became the band's greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard's Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.

"The sentiments for this anniversary tour for Point of Know Return are kind of similar to the release of the album itself," comments KANSAS drummer and original member, Phil Ehart. "Just like when we first released the album, as a band, we knew we had to deliver a tour just as good, or better, than what we did for Leftoverture. So, that's what we've tried to do. Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to continue it and take this show to more people."

Throughout the tour, live shows not only culminate with the album Point of Know Return performed in its entirety, but KANSAS also performs classic hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites. In some cases the band even puts a new spin on a KANSAS classic. The more than two-hour KANSAS musical event has songs for every type of KANSAS fan.

KANSAS violinist David Ragsdale adds, "This tour really is so much fun. As engrained as this album is in popular culture with 'Dust in the Wind', the song 'Point of Know Return,' and the album artwork, it's not uncommon for people to overlook the incredible depth of the album. This entire set keeps the band on our toes and is hopefully as fun for the audience as it is for us!"

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KS, the band's documentary film KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere is currently being broadcast on AXSTV. KANSAS has released 15 studio albums, including its most recent release The Prelude Implicit (2016), and plans to release of another new studio album in 2020. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to 'carry on;' performing in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.

NEW KANSAS POINT OF KNOW RETURN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE

September 11 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 13 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center

September 14 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

September 17 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

September 19 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater

September 21 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

September 22 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

September 27 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

September 28 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

October 4 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 5 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

October 11 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater

October 12 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

October 18 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

October 19 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

October 25 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

October 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

November 1 Quebec City, QC Grand Théâtre de Québec

November 2 Montreal, QC Théâtre St-Denis

November 8 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater

November 9 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

November 16 Durham, NC DPAC

November 22 Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts

November 23 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Von Braun Center

December 6 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium

December 7 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

January 31, 2020 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

February 1, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

February 6, 2020 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

February 7, 2020 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KANSAS POINT OF KNOW RETURN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE

April 10 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

April 12 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

May 10 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

May 11 Ft. Wayne, IN Foellinger Theater

For more information on KANSAS and the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour, please visit: www.kansasband.com

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC attracts over 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ events.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting more than 200 performances a year, including spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal. For more information please go to www.DPACnc.com.





