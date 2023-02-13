Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PlayMakers Repertory Company's Black, Queer HAMLET Streams This Weekend

The king is mysteriously killed. A brother has stolen his crown and bride. Young Hamlet, usurped heir, is thrust into a morass of treachery, madness, and revenge.

Feb. 13, 2023  

PlayMakers Repertory Company's vivid reimagining of one of the world's best psychological thrillers, Hamlet streams this weekend. The king is mysteriously killed. A brother has stolen his crown and bride. Young Hamlet, usurped heir, is thrust into a morass of intrigue, treachery, madness, and revenge.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch (Birthday Candles, Broadway), and featuring Resident Company Member Tia James (Merchant of Venice, Broadway) as Hamlet, this production explores the complexities of Shakespeare's play through the lens of a Black monarchy, Black family, and some fierce Black femmes.

"This is like a Shakespeare multiverse," says Associate Director JaMeeka Holloway. "It is just sort of living in what Shakespeare has already given us and fleshing it out with some modern sensibilities."

Holloway adds it's about being able to access the work inherently and inviting people into it regardless of any past relationship or preconceived ideas with Shakespeare.

"One of the beautiful things about Shakespeare is just about how it is this blank canvas just waiting to be colored in," she says. "You're invited to be in the inner circle because what he was writing was humans."

The production team includes music by Peter Vitale, set by Lawrence E. Moten, III (Chicken and Biscuits, Broadway) and Amber Meadows, and lighting design by Tyler Micoleau (American Buffalo, Broadway).

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Hamlet streams February 16 through 19. For ticket information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224654®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fplaymakersrep.org%2Fshow%2Fhamlet%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the "best regional theatres in America."




