Photos & Video: EVITA Opens Tonight at Burning Coal Theatre

Evita, presented by Burning Coal Theatre and directed by Jerome Davis, will run June 17 - 27, 2021 at Dorothea Dix Park - 1030 Richardson Drive, Raleigh (outdoors!).

Check out photos and video below!

Eva Peron is from the wrong side of the tracks. But she isn't staying there long. She's on a one-way trajectory, and that one way is up. If she has to kick a few people aside in the process, then so be it. One of Webber's best scores, this show contains "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina", "A New Argentina", "Another Suitcase, Another Hall" and "Buenos Aires".

https://burningcoal.org/evita/