Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Raleigh Little Theater Presents A NUMBER

This two-hander stars David Henderson and Jesse Gephart.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Raleigh Little Theatre presents a virtual performance of Caryl Churchill's "A Number," filmed on stage at RLT. The production will be available to stream on-demand from home March 5-13 and is directed by RLT's artistic director, Patrick Torres.

"A Number" is a beguiling psychological thriller that blends topical scientific speculation with a stunning portrait of the relationship between fathers and their sons. This two-hander stars David Henderson as Salter and Jesse Gephart as each of Salter's sons.

RLT's "A Number" will be exclusively available to stream from home via Broadway on Demand from March 5-13. Links for the virtual performance are available for purchase on RLT's website for $10-18.

Learn more at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org and at www.BroadwayOnDemand.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Break T-Shirt
Broadway Legend T-Shirt
May Break Into Song (Color) T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Raleigh Stories
BWW Review: Raleigh Little Theatres A NUMBER Photo

BWW Review: Raleigh Little Theatre's A NUMBER

North Carolina Theatre Announces Start of 2021-2022 Season Photo

North Carolina Theatre Announces Start of 2021-2022 Season

Student Blog: Dream Cast for a Fiddler on the Roof Movie Remake Photo

Student Blog: Dream Cast for a Fiddler on the Roof Movie Remake

DPAC Announces New Dates for AINT TOO PROUD, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and More Photo

DPAC Announces New Dates for AIN'T TOO PROUD, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and More


More Hot Stories For You

  • Asolo Rep Sets Eyes on Building Inclusive and Equitable Arts Education Programs
  • Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents VENTURES IN BRASS with the Venice Symphony Brass Quintet
  • Florida Studio Theater Presents THREE PIANOS
  • Florida Rep's Outdoor Series Continues with BROADWAY'S BEST: A CONCERT ON THE CALOOSAHATCHEE