Photo Flash: Raleigh Little Theater Presents A NUMBER

Raleigh Little Theatre presents a virtual performance of Caryl Churchill's "A Number," filmed on stage at RLT. The production will be available to stream on-demand from home March 5-13 and is directed by RLT's artistic director, Patrick Torres.

"A Number" is a beguiling psychological thriller that blends topical scientific speculation with a stunning portrait of the relationship between fathers and their sons. This two-hander stars David Henderson as Salter and Jesse Gephart as each of Salter's sons.

RLT's "A Number" will be exclusively available to stream from home via Broadway on Demand from March 5-13. Links for the virtual performance are available for purchase on RLT's website for $10-18.

Learn more at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org and at www.BroadwayOnDemand.com.