Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA Comes to The Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Next Month

Performances run December 2 and 3, 2022.

Nov. 14, 2022  

POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA Comes to The Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Next Month

The Bowie Center for the Performing Arts and Li V Mahob Productions present the regional premiere of award-winning playwright Moses T. Alexander Greene's Pooled: A Gospel Musical Drama. Tony-nominated producer/Broadway veteran Valencia Yearwood (For Colored Girls, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lion King, Once Upon a Mattress) directs. This limited engagement will run December 2 and December 3 at the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range from $37 (mezzanine) to $42 (orchestra) and can be purchased at www.bowiecenter.org. Group sales (10 or more) are available by calling the BCPA Box Office at (301) 805-6880.

Pooled: A Gospel Musical Drama follows Delsin Jacobs' arrival to the Pool of Bethesda and his single-minded determination to be the next person to receive its healing properties. According to legend, the first person to step into the Pool after its waters are touched by an angel (troubled) is healed of any infirmity-physical, emotional, mental, relational, sexual. Driven to receive a healing that enables him to see what his heart looked like before he was sexually abused as a child, it is Delsin's interactions with others at the Pool that challenges his belief that he's the only one worthy to be healed.

Under the musical direction of Raleigh-based musician Carolyn Colquitt and with a score of soul-cleansing, life-giving gospel music, Moses T. Alexander Greene leads a stellar ensemble including Lynnette Barber, Allen F. Brown, Celeste Hinnant, Loretta D. Vinson, and vocal powerhouses Tamika Law and Jaali K. Boyd - both former Prince George's County residents.

Pooled premiered in 2018 at the Kennedy Theatre of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. In 2019 the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) selected Pooled for a mainstage production and named the play "one of the 25 best Black theater productions in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa". According to Jackie Alexander, artistic director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and the NBTF, "It just jumped out at us when we saw it. Pooled is breaking the mold of what people think of in terms of traditional gospel musicals."

In 2021 playwright Moses T. Alexander Greene received the BroadwayWorld Award for Original Script of the Decade in the Raleigh/Durham market for Pooled. The work was also recently selected for an encore main stage production at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) where the cast performed before four sold-out audiences.

"I hope audiences will come to see the show, experience the gifts of joy, healing, laughter, forgiveness and self-love, and feel the power of their own pool experience." --Moses T. Alexander Greene




Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights Forum Present THE BEST OF YET TO COME Photo
Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum Present THE BEST OF YET TO COME
Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum have teamed up for a joint end-of-year fundraising event, The Best of Yet to Come.  All proceeds will be split between the two organizations to continue their efforts in developing, workshopping, and producing new theatrical works in the Triangle.  
DPACs Triangle Rising Stars Opens Applications For Regional High School Musical Theatre Aw Photo
DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Opens Applications For Regional High School Musical Theatre Awards
DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards has opened registration and applications for the 2022 / 2023 school year. 
Review: North Carolina Theatres STEEL MAGNOLIAS Photo
Review: North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
Set in Chinquapin, Louisiana during the late 1980s, Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy's beauty salon where all the ladies who are 'anybody' come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to several of her friends.
PlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate Hamill Photo
PlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate Hamill
​​​​​​​PlayMakers Repertory Company will present the regional premiere of “Emma,” by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen.

More Hot Stories For You


Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum Present THE BEST OF YET TO COMESwitchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum Present THE BEST OF YET TO COME
November 11, 2022

Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum have teamed up for a joint end-of-year fundraising event, The Best of Yet to Come.  All proceeds will be split between the two organizations to continue their efforts in developing, workshopping, and producing new theatrical works in the Triangle.  
DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Opens Applications For Regional High School Musical Theatre AwardsDPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Opens Applications For Regional High School Musical Theatre Awards
November 7, 2022

DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards has opened registration and applications for the 2022 / 2023 school year. 
PlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate HamillPlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate Hamill
November 3, 2022

​​​​​​​PlayMakers Repertory Company will present the regional premiere of “Emma,” by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen.
Raleigh Convention And Performing Arts Complex Announces Naming Rights Agreement For Raleigh's Premier Arts VenueRaleigh Convention And Performing Arts Complex Announces Naming Rights Agreement For Raleigh's Premier Arts Venue
November 3, 2022

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex have announced that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) will be the new naming rights sponsor of Raleigh's premier arts venue, subject to finalizing contract negotiations with the City of Raleigh.
Hillside Drama to Present MATILDA: THE MUSICAL in NovemberHillside Drama to Present MATILDA: THE MUSICAL in November
October 31, 2022

The historic Hillside High School's award-winning drama and performing arts departments will celebrate the season with an annual fan fest Night Out with Hillside Drama. Night Out with Hillside Drama will offer current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts departments for the 2022-2023 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season.