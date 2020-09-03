PNC Foundation Grants $35,000 To Support North Carolina Theatre's All In Vision

The funding will help organize community conversations, innovate virtual programming, and more.

North Carolina Theatre has announced its continued collaboration with the PNC Foundation and PNC's recent $35,000 grant, which will support the theatre's diversity and inclusion efforts. All In presented by PNC is the theatre's audience-development initiative designed to foster diversity and inclusion by delivering programming, partnerships, and enrichment opportunities. The PNC Foundation's support of All In will help NC Theatre organize community conversations, innovative virtual programming, educational opportunities and more, while supporting programmatic and artistic choices, in 2020-21.

"Theatre arts can awaken empathy, a gift that is exchanged between artists and audiences. This gift is most meaningful when it is accessible by all, and people are inspired to lower barriers between one another," said NC Theatre's president and CEO, Elizabeth Doran. "Even though our stages are quieted for now, with the PNC Foundation's generous support we are able to continue our empathetic work of spearheading positive change in and connections across our community. We acknowledge how much work is yet to be done, but we believe our actions will bind hearts and minds together in a more welcoming and culturally enriched environment. We of course seek to combat prejudice, but as importantly, we seek to celebrate our commonalities as well as our differences in ways that enhance our lives, our region, and our society."

In 2017, Doran and NC Theatre's board of directors established the All In vision. This led to the hiring of producing artistic director, Eric Woodall, along with the evolution of the theatre's youth and community programming. The goal of All In is to help people leverage NC Theatre's cultural assets toward successful outcomes for their communities. Additionally, by 2030, it is NC Theatre's goal to mirror the demographics of North Carolina on its stages, in its audiences, and on its board a?? and among its staff, teachers, students, and partnerships. Accessibility is measured in diversity of ability, age, ethnicity, gender/sexual orientation, and socio-economic status, with a focus on communities that are often underrepresented in the theatre arts.

"All of us at PNC believe we are stronger together because of our differences, and our commitment to bolster diversity and inclusion extends beyond the workplace to the communities we serve," said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas. "We support NC Theatre's commitment to make the theatre arts more accessible to diverse audiences, and we applaud its courage to facilitate the difficult conversations that are necessary to deliver that change."

More details and program offerings will be announced throughout 2020-21. To learn more about All In, visit nctheatre.com.

Shows View More Raleigh Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You