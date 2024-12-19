PAINT ME THIS HOUSE OF LOVE to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Chelsea Woolley’s Paint Me This House of Love, directed by Flora Bare. Paint Me This House of Love will run January 30-February 16, 2025. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+) or $20 (students, teachers, active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to Friday and Saturday performances for $5. Friday, January 31st is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets available to college students with a valid ID. Sunday, February 2nd at 2 pm is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.

About Paint Me this House of Love

Paint Me This House of Love, written by Chelsea Woolley, explores the complicated relationship between a father and daughter as they both try to escape into their imaginations instead of facing their realities. After twenty-five years estranged, Cecelia and her father, Jules, are attempting reconciliation. Unable to communicate past shames and shortcomings, the pair become dependent on increasingly dramatic fairy tales to explain away their pain. Paint Me this House of Love is a rhythmic, yearning, experimentation of language, exploring the threads that stitch together our shared family narratives, and asks how we communicate, “I Love You”, when the words alone are not enough. This will be the United States premiere of the play. Paint Me This House of Love first premiered at the Tarragon Theatre in Toronto in April of 2023.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More