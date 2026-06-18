ONCE to Return to Burning Coal Theatre Company in Raleigh
Directed by Nathalie Ray, the production runs at Murphey School Auditorium on Polk Street.
Burning Coal Theatre Company will present ONCE book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, directed by Nathalie Ray.
ONCE will run August 13-30, 2026, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. August 14th is 'College Night', with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. August 16th is 'Pay What You Can' day. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.
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