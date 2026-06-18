ONCE to Return to Burning Coal Theatre Company in Raleigh

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Burning Coal Theatre Company will present ONCE book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, directed by Nathalie Ray.

ONCE will run August 13-30, 2026, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. August 14th is 'College Night', with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. August 16th is 'Pay What You Can' day. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

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