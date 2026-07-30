Feature: Broadway Veterans Join CTW's THE GRAY MAN Concept Album
Following a successful staged reading in Raleigh, Carolina Theater Workshop will record a concept album featuring Broadway vets alongside the original cast
Carolina Theater Workshop has announced plans to produce a professionally recorded concept album for The Gray Man, featuring the original Raleigh cast and Broadway talent, following a successful staged reading in Raleigh this past May.
Inspired by the Lowcountry legend of the Gray Man, a ghost believed to appear on the South Carolina coast before dangerous weather, The Gray Man: A Love Story in 3 Hurricanes unfolds across three major coastal storms - Hurricanes Hugo (1989), Charley (2004), and Ian (2022). As past and present intersect across decades, the story builds toward a final encounter shaped by memory, loss, and unresolved love. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Eric Sorrels, the 90-minute chamber musical follows Charli and Theo as their relationship swells, crashes, and resurges across time - while a mysterious presence haunts and protects them from the shore.
The concept album will feature Broadway performers Colin Donnell, Hannah Elless, and Michael Maliakel alongside the original Raleigh cast of Greg Toft, Ella Frederickson, and Keagan Kermode. The recording will also feature accompanist Jesse Kapsha, guitarist Warren Sharp, bassist Keith Lewis, and drummer Vince Moss.
Sorrels is a New York-based songwriter, librettist, and performer. Winner of the 2024 Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant, his other works with composer Cheeyang Ng include the musicals MAYA, currently in
development for a UK premiere, and The Phoenix (NMTC Finalist, NYSCA grant winner). As a performer, he
works regularly as a professional chorister and freelance musician.
Carolina Theater Workshop is a professional, nonprofit company based in Raleigh, NC. Their mission is to cultivate and develop new works in theatre through experimentation, collaboration, and discovery. Through professional resources, support, and exposure, they advance new plays, musicals, and artists on their path to meaningful contribution to the American theatre.
This recording represents the next chapter for The Gray Man after its successful Raleigh presentation, as Carolina Theater Workshop continues its mission of helping new works grow from early development to wider audiences.
For more information, visit Carolina Theater Workshop's website at http://carolinatheatreworkshop.com/
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