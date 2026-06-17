ONCE to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company

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Burning Coal Theatre Company will present ONCE book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, directed by Nathalie Ray. ONCE will run August 13-30, 2026, at the Murphey School.

About ONCE

Once is set in Dublin, Ireland, and follows the story of an Irish street musician, known only as "Guy," who is on the verge of giving up his dreams of a music career after a painful breakup with his ex-girlfriend. Just as he’s about to walk away from his passion, he meets "Girl," a Czech immigrant and talented pianist, who challenges his decision to quit. Intrigued by his music and spirit, Girl encourages him to keep playing, and the two begin to connect through their shared love of music. Their first collaboration, the heartfelt song “Falling Slowly,” sparks a creative and emotional bond that deepens with each encounter. As their connection grows, so do the complexities of their pasts: Guy’s unresolved feelings for his ex in New York, and Girl’s relationship with her estranged husband. It is a beautiful story about love and music and how they can unexpectedly intertwine.

How to Purchase Tickets

Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. August 14th is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. August 16th is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.

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