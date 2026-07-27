BLUEY'S BIG PLAY to Bring Stage Show to Tanger Center

NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. Sign Up

Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show brings Australia's favorite family to life in a 45-minute live performance featuring music, puppets and plenty of fun. Based on the Emmy Award-winning TV series, it's a show the whole family can enjoy together.

Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!

This hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).

Don't Miss a Raleigh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming