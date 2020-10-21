North Carolina Theatre Announces Changes for 2021-22 Season

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the upcoming season will begin in May 2021.

North Carolina Theatre has announced changes to its upcoming 2021-22 season. NCT will return to the stage at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in May of 2021, when the season opens with On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, which is planned to be adapted with all social-distanced safety in mind.

"We cannot thank our patrons and community enough for their patience, generosity, and flexibility as our theatre community has faced the epic crisis of having to shut down all live performances for the past seven months due to COVID-19," says Elizabeth Doran, president and CEO of North Carolina Theatre. "We look forward to welcoming our beloved patrons and artists back to the theatre with considerable care in 2021, and we hope this news gives audiences something exciting to look forward to in the new year!"

The 2021-22 season will begin in May 2021 with the electrifying beats of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Then, in the summer of 2021, audiences will enjoy Broadway Connection, a joyous musical event devised to spotlight Raleigh's bridge to Broadway (July-August, 2021), followed by the blockbuster movie turned stage production, 9 to 5, The Musical (October 2021). Just before the holidays, audiences will spend intimate moments with Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (November 2021), followed by the sinfully funny Sister Act in February 2022. The season will conclude with a tribute to The Man in Black, Ring of Fire (April-May, 2022), featuring more than two dozen of Johnny Cash's greatest hits.

For the first time in its history, North Carolina Theatre will provide patrons with the ability to stream its productions. While ticket holders are welcome to join the in-person audience in 2021, shows will be streamed in real-time for those who are more comfortable at home.

North Carolina Theatre will ensure social distancing and the highest level of health and safety measures when audiences return to the theatre in 2021. NCT's host venue, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, recently announced it is the first multi-venue facility in North Carolina to receive top-of-the-industry certification on safety regarding infection diseases, Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, which is the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Season subscriptions start at $232 for all six shows and are available to purchase online and through the North Carolina Theatre Box Office. For more information, please visit nctheatre.com or call (919) 831-6941.

Shows View More Raleigh Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You