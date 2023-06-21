National Women's Theatre Festival To Present DIGNITY At The Titmus Theatre

DIGNITY is a 60-minute, three-part re-imagining of the impact Black women had on specific historical experiences.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month Photo 2 THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month
Maizy Broderick Scarpa's ADULTS to play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival This Month Photo 3 Maizy Broderick Scarpa's ADULTS to play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival This Month
Soul Violinist Omari Dillard Debuts First Raleigh Performance June 30 At The Martin Mariet Photo 4 Soul Violinist Omari Dillard Debuts First Raleigh Performance June 30 At The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts

National Women's Theatre Festival To Present DIGNITY At The Titmus Theatre

National Women's Theatre Festival To Present DIGNITY At The Titmus Theatre

In every historical milieu, when faced with degradation, Black women have a standard response: dignity. DIGNITY is a 60-minute, three-part re-imagining of the impact Black women had on specific historical experiences.

Selected as a featured production in the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival (WTFringe23), "DIGNITY" has three performances scheduled at the Titmus Theatre - 1 PM, Sunday, June 25; 7 PM, Thursday, June 29; and closing 2 PM, Saturday, July 1.

Playwright/director Alexus Rhone understands the anxiety of the current milieu. However, she believes that history has given us a blueprint for hope. "A world desperate for solutions can find them in two places - in women and in art," says Rhone. For that reason, she is excited that "DIGNITY" was selected in the competitive submissions process.

"DIGNITY" is divided into three vignettes set in three different centuries. Each vignette explores the dignity embodied in African/African American women alongside the degradation of specific historic experiences. The 19th-century vignette "When Mortal Puts On Immortality" is an amalgam of tradition, religion, and sexuality with colonialism dancing around the periphery of 1886 Uganda.

The 20th-century vignette "Purse Fulla Peppermints" is set in 1930 Harlem, New York. One year into the Great Depression, with visible evidence of suffering, a dispute erupts between Aunt Clara and her niece Carrie Ann over a dinner invitation Aunt Clara extended to a German scholar studying at Union Seminary and worshipping at her predominantly Black church.

The 21st-century vignette "Aborting Betrayal's Baby" is set in 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Almost 15 years after the 9/11 terrorist attack and Dotcom fallout, Carrie Ann still feels the financial consequences of a "love project" gone wrong. She is trying to stave off bitterness but is failing.

Rhone has cast Lebone Moses (Carrie Ann) and Barbette Hunter (AUNT CLARA) to translate her "raucous history lessons". The runtime is 60 minutes, including a talkback after each show.

This is Rhone's second project to be featured in WTFringe. Her first production "Call & Response" was featured in the 2020 (virtual) festival. Rhone is also leading a workshop in WTFCon23 on "Your Brand As Artist: Five Stories You Need To Tell," at 4 PM EST, on Friday, June 23, at Titmus Theatre.

For more information or for tickets to "DIGNITY", please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Review: SIX National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: SIX National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Six reimagines the stories of the six wives of King Henry VIII in the style of a pop concert. Each ex-wife gets to sing and tell her story to determine who suffered the most from marrying Henry and should therefore become the group’s lead singer. This musical originally began as a submission to the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland by two Cambridge University students, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss. Since then, the show made its way to London’s West End, where it earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations (including Best New Musical).

2
Triad Stage to Close its Doors Permanently Photo
Triad Stage to Close its Doors Permanently

Triad Stage will permanently close its doors.

3
Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Opens This Weekend Photo
Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Opens This Weekend

The official opening weekend – Friday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 27 – of the 2023 Brevard Music Center (BMC) Summer Festival is almost here!

4
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Womens Theatre Festival Beginning This Month Photo
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month

Little Blue Cap Productions will present The Grandmothers Grimm written by Emily Ingram and directed by Katie Fitz, Molly Revenson, ELi Sibley, Emma Szuba, & KJ Wilkerson. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival through the WTFRINGE Directing Lab at the North Carolina State University's Frank Thompson Hall with performances on Saturday, June 24 at 4:30pm and Sunday, June 25 at 8:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OR, by Liz Duffy Adams
Burning Coal Theatre (6/10-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Can Do It!
National Women's Theatre Festival (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown the Musical
The Justice Theater Project (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Theatre Raleigh (8/02-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You