National Women's Theatre Festival Reveals WTFamily23 Programs With Seed Art Share

The National Women's Theatre Festival (WTF) and the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) will offer special Family Programming and child care for children ages 0 through 13 with Seed Art Share, as part of the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival in Raleigh, NC, June 21-July 1. To register your child(ren) for any of the WTFamily23 Programs please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242291®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fwtfamily2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

WTF is proud to partner with Seed Art Share to offer three distinct on site programs to meet your family's needs while attending the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival. For WTFCon23, there will be the Opening Doors Devising Camp for kids 3-13 and the Seedlings Nursery for infants and toddlers (through age 3). The Seed Sitters childcare program will be available for all WTFringe23 performances for all ages.

"On-site childcare is integral to our work at National WTF because we view childcare as an accessibility measure," said Hannah Williams, National WTF Managing Director.

"If you are a parent, having a safe and enriching place for your child to go is an access need, and we are proud to offer these programs to meet that need for our parent patrons and attendees," said Emily Boyd Dahab, National WTF Artistic Producer. "As a parent of two toddlers, this vital program was the only way I was able to attend Festival '22, and I could not be more thrilled that we are once again partnering with Seed Art Share to offer a nursery and camp for our Conference, and a sitter on site option for our Fringe."

Renee Wimberly, Executive Director of Seed Art Share, said, "This year's childcare offerings should be a delightful opportunity for kids to explore their creativity while their parents do the same at Festival 2023! We're so proud to partner with PAAL to be able offer these programs at free and Pay What You Can prices."

Open Doors Camp: A 3-Day Devising Camp (for kids 3-11) June 21-23

Welcome to Open Doors Camp, a 3-day devising camp for curious makers. Using materials from well-known myths and stories centered around characters entering or exiting doors, campers will rewrite and stage the scene from the moment the characters cross the threshold! Students will perform their final project during the Closing Ceremony at WTFCon23 on June 23 from 5:30-6pm. This camp is valued at $209 per child. Please "Pay-What-You-Can."

Seedlings Nursery Program (for kids 3 and under) June 21-23

While parents are participating in WTFCon23 activities, Seed Art Share caregivers will provide safe and secure childcare for babies and toddlers in an onsite nursery environment. Activities will include changing, feeding, naps, stories, playtime, and age-appropriate crafts for the 2-3 year olds. The Seedlings Nursery is being offered at NO COST thanks to a generous

sponsorship from PAAL.

Seed Sitters (ages 0-13) June 21-July 2

While parents are participating in WTFringe23 performances and the "All Made Up" improv workshop, Seed Art Share will provide childcare and supervised activities will be on hand such as toys, games, coloring, and books. We will post a schedule on the door that highlights featured activities such as movies, games, etc. that may be shown during each session. Please send a nut-free snack and water with your child. For evening performances, feel free to send jammies and bedtime favorites! $15/hr/child.

Spaces are limited for all programs to ensure safe caregiver-to-child ratios so reserve your spot as soon as you register for Festival 2023! A complete Family Guide to help plan your visit to Raleigh and Festival 2023 can be found at https://bit.ly/family_guide_wtf2023.

Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) is The National Network and Solutions Generator for Caregivers in the Arts. You can learn more about their work, including grants, partnerships, and informational resources at www.paaltheatre.com

Seed Art Share provides drama-focused child enrichment programs, education programs, and original productions designed to involve multi-generational artists and audiences in the experience of live theatre. Learn more at https://seedartshare.org.

The National Women's Theatre Festival (WTF) is a catalyst for change in the gender parity movement, both locally and nationally. Our annual Festival is the nation's largest symposium on gender in theatre and provides a platform for amplifying & celebrating the contributions of women, non-binary, TGNC, and other under-represented gender artists in the field. Learn more at www.womenstheatrefestival.com.